Ashley Roberts dons gym wear as she and Amanda Holden depart Heart FM studios

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts turned things up a notch as they left the Heart FM studios Monday after their breakfast show hosting duties.

The TV personality, 51, showed off her toned physique in a long-sleeved pink sports top which she paired with tight black leggings and white trainers.

Pussycat Doll Ashley, 41, showed off her bronzed legs in a black ruffled mini dress that she paired with a matching miniature leather handbag.

Emerging: Amanda Holden (left) and Ashley Roberts (right) caused temperatures to rise as they left Heart FM on Monday, following their hosting duties on the breakfast show

Ashley added inches to her enviable frame with glossy black heels, while framing her face with matching sunglasses.

The Don’t Cha singer wore her blonde locks in a chic updo, while Amanda wore hers in a center part.

During the show, Amanda’s fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams gifted her a Shewee and nipple cream live on broadcast.

The cheeky survival kit came before Amanda took on her epic 3 Peaks Challenge this Thursday in support of Global’s Make Some Noise.

Wow! The former Pussycat Doll, 41, showed off her bronzed legs in a black ruffled mini dress

Out of this world: Ashley added inches to her enviable frame with glossy black heels while framing her face with matching sunglasses

Trendy: she paired the number with a matching miniature leather handbag

Looks Good: The Don’t Cha Singer Wore Her Blonde Locks In A Chic Updo

As Amanda prepares to climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in just 24 hours later this week, David also poured her some foot spray and eyelashes.

Global’s Make Some Noise raises money and awareness for small charities supporting underprivileged people in the UK.

To support Amanda in her epic challenge and donate to Global’s Make Some Noise, visit thisisheart.co/amanda3peaks.

To donate £10, £20 or £30, text Amanda10, Amanda20 or Amanda30 to 70766.

Show-stopping: Amanda, 51, showed off her toned physique in a pink long-sleeved sports top

Confused: Amanda wore her blonde locks in a center part

Hilarious: During the show, Amanda’s fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams gifted her a Shewee and nipple cream, live on air

Joker: As Amanda prepares to climb the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in just 24 hours later this week, David also poured her some foot spray and eyelashes

It comes after Amanda made a sly dig at Phillip Schofield after it was alleged that he and co-presenter Holly Willoughby lined up at London’s Westminster Hall to film a segment for This Morning as the late Queen lays in state.

The presenter made her feelings about the situation clear on her Heart Breakfast show as the feud between her and Phillip continues.

Ashley could be heard on the program saying: ‘So David Beckham has struck a seven-figure deal with Doritos, the sponsor of the Qatar World Cup. I like Doritos. I’d like a seven-figure deal.

Amanda slyly replied, “Get in line. I mean, he did get in line. Good of him.’

Ashley then referred to the football legend’s recent visit to see the Queen’s visit, where he waited in line next to the crowd after turning down a VIP invitation.

The Pussycat Doll said, “Well, yeah, he did that for about 14 hours.”