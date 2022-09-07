Ashley Roberts commands attention in an ab-flashing cropped pink shirt and bold red trousers

She never misses the mark when it comes to her stunning work ensembles.

And Ashley Roberts was back in shape on Wednesday as she turned heads in a bold outfit as she left London’s Global Studios after a service at Heart FM.

The star of the Pussycat Dolls, 40, rocked an ab-flashing cropped hot pink shirt that she teamed with a bold pair of red turn-up pants.

Ashley showed confidence as she walked down the street in the bright ensemble, which she paired with pointed red heels and a pink handbag.

The singer styled her blonde locks half up, half down, completing her look with plastic orange sunglasses.

Ashley was in a great mood as she flashed a beaming smile before getting into her waiting car.

Meanwhile, her Heart FM co-host Amanda Holden put on a typically glamorous display in a form-fitting black catsuit as she left the radio station.

The sassy one-piece had a form-fitting waist and a zipper, which Amanda paired with pointed black heels.

To further enhance her look, the BGT judge, 51, added a Christian Dior handbag and trendy dark tones, completing her look with delicate gold chains.

On Monday, Ashley and Amanda returned to work on Heart FM after a break for the summer break.

To celebrate the return to the airwaves, a photo of Amanda with Jamie Theakston, 51, and Ashley was shared on Heart Radio’s Instagram account.

‘We are back! Come and join the madness live on Global Player,” the post read.

The former pop star has certainly made the most of her summer break from Heart FM, enjoying fun trips to Marbella and Mykonos in recent weeks.

Ashley fueled the holiday envy when she shared more photos from her Marbella getaway last week.

The singer had kept her 702k followers up to date as she relived it with friends during the sunny Spanish trip.

In a little lavender bikini, the beauty showed off her gorgeous figure as she enjoyed a cooling dip in her hotel pool.

The stylish two-piece from fashion brand Oh Polly had a bandeau top and barely a pair of bottoms which accentuated her incredible figure.

Last month it was revealed that Ashley was horrified by a “stalker fixated on her” and showed up at her London home before being arrested.

The star went to a central London police station and had her private protection strengthened over concerns about the man’s appearance at her home.

London police have now arrested a man in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.

Managers at Heart’s parent company Global personally provided greater security for Ashley, The Sun reported at the time.

An industry source told the paper: ‘It has been a worrying time for Ashley, but she has remained calm, level-headed and focused on her work in her day-to-day life.

“Global has been excellent in providing security to escort Ashley in and out of the building as her safety is paramount.

“She is grateful for the support from the police who responded efficiently to her reports. She has many good friends around her.’

Fun in the sun: The former pop star certainly made the most of her summer break from Heart FM, enjoying fun trips to Marbella and Mykonos in recent weeks