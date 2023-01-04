Ashley Olsen MARRIES longtime beau Louis Eisner during secret ceremony

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashley Olsen is reportedly married to her longtime beau Louis Eisner.

The 36-year-old actress and designer and the 33-year-old artist were married on Dec. 28 in a secret ceremony at a Bel-Air private residence. Page six.

Sources claim the wedding was a low-key affair “with about 50 people in total” and that it “went well into the night.”

Just married: Ashley Olsen is reportedly married to her longtime beau Louis Eisner; the pair seen in 2021

The couple have been romantically linked since late 2017 and were rumored to have gotten engaged sometime in 2019.

Ashley and Louis are intensely private about their relationship and are rarely photographed together.

The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.

Ashley sparked wedding rumors last spring when she was spotted wearing a gold wedding ring on her ring finger.

The former child star was first spotted with Louis while attending the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in October 2017.

Two years later, a report by Radar Online claimed the couple’s relationship had begun that year and they were “deeply in love.”

It was also noted that they had met through mutual high school friends in Los Angeles and had been friends for almost five years before taking things to a romantic level.

In 2021, Louis gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship when he shared a hilarious photo taken during one of their nature walks.

The photo, shared on Louis’ Instagram, showed Ashley enjoying a beer with a huge machete in hand as they strolled around the grounds.

Louis is a bicoastal artist whose mother Lisa Eisner is a famous fashion photographer and jewelry designer to the stars.

Meanwhile, his father is top showbiz exec Eric Eisner, who was once president of the Geffen Film Company.

Ashley and Louis attended the 20th anniversary gala for the Young Eisner Scholars, a non-profit organization founded by Louis’ father, in September 2021.