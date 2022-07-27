Ashley Judd reveals she met with her rapist for a ‘restorative-justice conversation’

Ashley Judd has revealed that she sat down with the man who raped her to have a ‘recovery justice interview’.

The actress, 54, was sexually assaulted in 1999 and several years later she “tried” to find her attacker, who “surfaced very easily” so they could meet.

Speaking about the healing with David Kessler podcastAshley said, “Long story short, we ended up together in rocking chairs by a stream. And I said, “I’m very interested in the story that you carry with you all these years.”

‘Healing grief’: Ashley Judd revealed she sat down with the man who raped her to have a ‘restoration trial’ (pictured at the 2019 Women in the World summit)

“And we had a restorative justice conversation about that. I wanted to share that story because there are many ways to heal from grief, and it’s important to remind listeners that I didn’t need anything from him,” she said.

“It was just gravy that he made amends and expressed his deepest regret, because healing from grief is an inside job.”

Podcast host David explained that people “may not realize” that grief applies to the consequences of sexual assault. He added, “You lose innocence.”

Ashley agreed: “One loses security. I lost a sense of confidence.’

The A Time To Kill actress called her rape “crazy-making” because she “knew better” as an “empowered feminist woman” with “boundaries.”

Assault: The actress, 54, was sexually assaulted in 1999 and tried to find her attacker several years later, who “surfaced very easily” so they could meet (pictured in 1999)

She said, “I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, mature feminist woman.

“And that this could happen under these circumstances was unscrupulous, unforeseen, and yet I have had a restorative justice process with this person from how full my soul is today.”

The actress was only too happy to emphasize that she didn’t need her rapist’s “cooperation” when he agreed to hold the meeting, or that he should “make it up” or “do something else to get me an independent trial.” to have. of that earlier asymmetry of power.’

She added: “Because I had the opportunity to do my trauma work, do my grief work, do my healing work, have all these shifts in my own consciousness and bond with other survivors in these female coalition spaces.” .’

Speaking in 2019, Ashley explained that she is “a triple rape survivor” and, while advocating for abortion rights, recalled how one attack led to a pregnancy that she ended.

Recovering: Ashley said on the Healing with David Kessler podcast, “Long story short, we ended up together in rocking chairs by a stream. And I said, ‘I’m really looking forward to the story you’ve been carrying with you all these years’ (pictured in March 2018)

Speaking at the Women in the World conference on a panel moderated by Katie Couric on the current state of feminism, Ashley said if she had made the decision to keep the baby, the father would have received custody rights from the state.

“What I like to talk about is my personal experience with abortion, because as everyone knows — and I’m very open about it — I survived three rapes,” Judd said.

“And one of the times I was raped there was conception, and I’m very thankful that I had access to safe and legal abortion because that rapist, who is a Kentuckian like me, and lives in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky.” .

She explained that she would eventually be forced to “co-parent with a rapist” under the existing laws of those states.

Verdict: Ashley, speaking at the Women in the World summit in 2019, explained that she is “a three-time rape survivor” and recalled how one attack led to a pregnancy that she ended (Judd speaks alongside authors (LR ) Rebecca Traister , Brittney Cooper, Sarah McBride and moderator Katie Couric during the Feminism: A Battlefield Report session)

“So safe access to abortion was important to me personally, and as I said before, you know, democracy starts at the skin,” Judd explained.

“We’re not supposed to regulate what we do with our insides.”

It was unclear at the time whether the rape resulted in a conviction, which would have prevented the attacker from having custody or visiting rights in both Kentucky and Tennessee, according to the National Conference of State Legislature.

Judd has become a force in the women’s rights movement in recent years, with the actress being the first to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, years before other women made their own stories public.

She first wrote a piece for Variety in 2015 that Weinstein didn’t mention, then gave an overview of her experience to The New York Times before sitting down to talk all about the mogul’s alleged misconduct.