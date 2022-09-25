Ashley James is PREGNANT! Made In Chelsea star reveals she’s expecting her second child

Ashley James is pregnant.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday where she revealed she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Tommy Andrews.

Ashley shared a sweet video revealing her baby bump for the first time as she posed in underwear while proudly showing off their ultrasounds and positive pregnancy test elsewhere.

The reality star welcomed her first child, a son named Alfie, in January 2021, just a year after she and tech professional Tommy began dating.

Congratulations! Ashley James, 35, is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Tommy Andrews

Ashley captioned the video: ‘We have news…! I’m excited and nervous to share in equal measure… Baby number 2 is coming in 2023.

She commented, “This audio makes me cry every time!” before adding, “There’s a little update coming to my podcast that will be relaunching tomorrow!”

Ashley and Tommy are already parents to son Alfie, one, who was born in January 2021.

Ashley from Made In Chelsea was single for six years before settling with Tommy in December 2019, after they first met ten years earlier.

Surprise! The former Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram on Sunday where she revealed her baby news

Pregnant! In one clip, Ashley held up her pregnancy test

Six months later, the couple discovered they were having their first baby, after her tech professional moved to Ashley’s London home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2020, Ashley announced that she and boyfriend Tom were expecting their first child together, and subsequently documented her pregnancy extensively on social media.

The DJ shared a snapshot of herself rocking her baby bump while posing with her handsome beau in France.

Captioning the image, she captioned: “I’m beyond excited/nervous to finally be able to share our incredibly happy news with all of you, especially considering I’m an open book who HATES keeping secrets.”

Baby bump: Ashley shared a sweet video revealing her baby bump for the first time as she posed in underwear

Lief: Elsewhere she proudly showed their echoes

The following month, she confirmed that… Hello! she was expecting a boy and said, “Tommy and I are overjoyed that we are expecting a boy.

“Our greatest joy is that the baby is growing as it should and looking healthy and worryingly active.

“I was so convinced I was going to have a little girl, maybe I was hoping to raise a bit of a feminist with a strong mind?

“But I know this little boy will grow up so loved and supported, with great values ​​and the utmost respect for women…and hopefully one day he will become a great big brother!”

Precious Moments: Ashley showed the ultrasound taken at the beginning of the month at Portland Hospital

When Alfie came into the world in January 2021, Ashley announced his arrival with a social media post in which she and Tommy held their son’s tiny feet.

She wrote next to it: ‘Well, hey guys. I just wanted to let you all know that on Saturday, January 9, we welcomed our son into the world. He is a very healthy 9.5lbs and Snoop is already the best big brother.

“I can’t wait to introduce him to you all and share my journey with you, but for now we’re just getting to know him and focusing on keeping him safe in this crazy world. We are both healthy and recovering.

“A huge thank you to our amazing team of midwives at Chelsea & Westminster for bringing him into the world safely. I love our NHS. 09.01.2021 – our little Capricorn.’

Family: The reality star welcomed her first child, a son named Alfie, in January 2021, just a year after she and tech professional Tommy began dating

Ashley – who now lives in Essex with Tommy and their young son – previously admitted she never dreamed of becoming a mother and might not have had children if she didn’t get pregnant during the lockdown.

The star told MailOnline that she feared losing her identity when she became a mother after living as a single woman in London for years and prioritizing her DJ career.

Ashley explained that she hasn’t always had conventional feelings about motherhood, but insists you can still be “a great mom” even if it’s not something you visualized from a young age.

Motherhood: Ashley is already mother to one-year-old Alfie

She said, “It’s never been my dream to be a mother. I don’t cherish other people’s children, especially if I don’t know them.

“I feel like I don’t want to lose my identity when I become a mother. For me to be the best mother for me is to still be who I am.

“That’s why I’m glad it was taken off my hands, because when it comes to planning, I don’t know if I ever would have done it.

“I’m still very career-oriented and I like to spend time with my friends, having children doesn’t have to mean changing.”