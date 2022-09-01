Ashley Greene shows off her growing baby bump while learning how to use a car seat with her husband

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashley Greene showed off her growing baby belly on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old actress wore a black tank top and blue jeans as she and husband Paul Khoury stood in the photo talking to a coach who showed them how to safely use a car seat.

The Twilight cast member and her husband announced in March that she was expecting.

Expected: Ashley Greene showed off her growing baby bump on Tuesday as she learned how to put a car seat in the back of her Tesla

Greene wore a sleeveless black top that closely matched her baby bump while working with the coach.

The Bombshell actress also wore jeans and a pair of sandals to match the tone of her top.

Her long dark brown locks remained free and fell to her shoulders and back.

Khoury opted for an equally casual ensemble as he wore a t-shirt and shorts while spending time with his wife.

There it is: Greene wore a sleeveless black top that closely matched her baby bump while working with the coach

Prep: The 35-year-old actress and her husband, Paul Khoury, were pictured as a coach showed them how to use a car seat and place a baby safely in a car seat

Greene and her husband started their relationship in 2013.

The happy couple were in a relationship for three years before the television figure popped the question during a trip to New Zealand three years later.

The couple waited another two years before holding a wedding ceremony in San Jose, California.

Disclosure: The actress revealed she was pregnant with the couple’s child last March

Greene spoke about her pregnancy during an interview with In stylewhere she said going through the stage had changed her personality.

“When you’re pregnant, you can connect with people in a very different way,” she said.

The performer also discussed reconnecting with her Twilight castmates, many of whom have started their own families.

She made it a point to state that Nikki Reed “and I are on the same page on a lot of things, so that’s been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship.”

Opening up: Greene spoke about her pregnancy during an interview with InStyle, where she said going through the stage had changed her personality

Greene was then asked what lessons she learned about parenting while working on the Twilight series.

“The only thing I will take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee is the fierce protection and loyalty she has for this child,” she said.

She added, “I think that’s definitely something inherent in being a mother.”