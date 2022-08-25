Ashley Greene showcases her baby bump as she enjoys a park date with her husband

Ashley Greene beamed when she was spotted in Beverly Hills earlier on Wednesday with her husband, Paul Khoury.

The Twilight alum, 35, and the TV personality, 33, seemed in good spirits as they walked hand in hand in a crowded park.

The mother-to-be, who is currently in her third trimester, beamed in a striped sundress as she showed off her growing baby bump.

Afternoon outing: Ashley Greene, 35, and her husband, Paul Khoury, 33, were seen holding hands in a Beverly Hills park earlier on Wednesday

The Wrong Place actress looked elegant in a blue and white striped dress that fell to her ankles with thin straps.

For the leisurely stroll with her four-year-old husband, Ashley opted for comfort and slipped into a pair of white sneakers.

The mother-to-be smiled as she passed time under the summer sun and rested on a large tree trunk for some quick photos.

Taking a break: The beautiful star was pictured relaxing on a large stump and rocking her baby bump for a few photos

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell in elegant waves down her shoulders.

To spice up her look for the day, Ashley wore a dainty necklace along with a small pair of earrings.

To complete her ensemble, she added a thin gold bracelet to her left wrist and saw her holding her phone in her hand, rather than carrying a heavy wallet.

Her husband, Paul, kept his outfit casual and simple for the summer walk, with a plain black T-shirt and shorts of the same color.

The TV personality had a black camera slung over his shoulder so he could snap some cute snaps of his wife in the park.

Baby on the way: The happy couple announced they were expecting their first child in March earlier this year

Ashley and Paul announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child, a daughter, earlier this March.

In the afterthe actress wrote a heartfelt caption, typing, “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart keeps expanding to love you EVEN more.”

“I can’t wait to see you share your light, love and passion with our baby,” she concluded.

At the time of the exciting news, a representative close to the two lovebirds said: People, “The couple are overjoyed with excitement over expecting their first child together.”

Excited: Both Ashley and her husband, who tied the knot in 2018, are more than excited to welcome their first child

Excited: At the time of their baby announcement, a representative close to the couple told People: ‘The couple are overjoyed with excitement about expecting their first child together’; photographed together earlier in May in Malibu

Ashley and Paul were married a few years ago in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in San Jose, California.

The two recently celebrated a baby shower earlier this month in August at their Los Angeles home before welcoming their daughter.

At the time of the party, Ashley said she: People how excited she is to be a mother.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing this combination of Paul and I blossom into their own unique and beautiful human being,” she explained.

“It’s so exciting to think about the ways this person is going to affect our world. There are so many things I want to teach her, but I know there are also so many things she’s going to teach us.’

In addition to soon becoming a mother for the first time, the actress’ latest projects include the movie Some Other Woman, which is currently in post-production.

Counting down the days: The Twilight star, who is in her third trimester, recently celebrated a baby shower in Los Angeles earlier this month in August