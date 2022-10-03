Ashley Greene is spotted for the first time since giving birth to her daughter Kingsley Rainn

Ashley Greene was spotted walking in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon.

The 35-year-old artist cut a casual yet stylish figure as she picked up a few items from a local store and made the most of the warm California weather.

This marks the first time the Twilight actress has been seen in public since giving birth to her daughter Kingsley Rainn last month.

Greene wore a light gray t-shirt under multicolored flannel during her walk.

The Rogue actress also wore a set of figure-hugging black shorts that contrasted perfectly with the lighter shades of her shirts.

The performer donned a pair of open-toed sandals and wore dark sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders like a waterfall.

Greene shares Kingsley Rainn with her husband, Paul Khoury, whom she began seeing in 2013.

The happy couple got engaged during a trip to New Zealand that took place three years later.

The couple then tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place in San Jose, California, in 2018.

The two later confirmed that they planned to start a family last March.

At the time, a representative of Greene and Khoury said: People that ‘The couple are overjoyed with excitement over the expectation of their first child together.’

Greene announced she gave birth to Kingsley Rainn in a post shared on her Instagram account last month.

The actress wrote a short message to express her enthusiasm for welcoming her daughter into her life.

‘And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment you entered our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered,” she wrote.

The artist added that she and Khoury had reached a new point in their relationship with the arrival of their daughter.

“The love we are swallowed up in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest ways. We love you so much little girl. Welcome to our world,” she wrote.

Greene shared a black and white photo of her daughter on her Instagram account on Sunday.

In the photo, Khoury spent some quality time with his daughter while he let her hold his fingers, and the actress also added a short message that read, “I have a new favorite photo every day.”