Ashley Greene glows in long white dress hugging baby bump while leaving store with Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene showed off her huge baby bump on Tuesday while she was in Los Angeles with husband Paul Khoury.

The Twilight actress, 35, wore an ankle-length white dress covered in flowery designs.

Greene let her long brown locks, parted in the middle, fall in thick waves to the top of her chest.

She wore a pair of sandals and carried a small shoulder bag over her right arm.

Greene put her hand under her swollen stomach to relieve some strain on her torso.

She was joined outside Home Depot by her husband Paul Khoury, who is already four years old.

The television personality wore a light blue button-down shirt, black shorts and a gray newsboy cap.

He added several thick necklaces to his look and held his pregnant wife’s hand tightly as they walked to their car.

Greene and her husband started their relationship in 2013.

The happy couple were in a relationship for three years before the television figure popped the question during a trip to New Zealand three years later.

The couple waited another two years before holding a wedding ceremony in San Jose, California.

Greene spoke about her pregnancy during an interview with In stylewhere she said going through the stage had changed her personality.

“When you’re pregnant, you can connect with people in a very different way,” she said.

The performer also discussed reconnecting with her Twilight castmates, many of whom have started their own families.

She made it a point to state that Nikki Reed “and I are on the same page on a lot of things, so that’s been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship.”

Greene was then asked what lessons she learned about parenting while working on the Twilight series.

“The only thing I will take from Bella and her relationship with Renesmee is the fierce protection and loyalty she has for this child,” she said.

She added, “I think that’s definitely something inherent in being a mother.”