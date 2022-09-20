Ashley Greene gives BIRTH! Twilight star welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury are officially parents.

The 35-year-old Twilight actress posted a photo on her Instagram to welcome their daughter Kingsley into the world.

In the photo, Ashley gave her fans a glimpse of Kingsley’s chubby baby arm, her body wrapped in a red blanket.

‘And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment you entered our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love in which we are swallowed cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest ways. We love you so much little girl. Welcome to our world,” she wrote.

She followed that up by revealing the baby’s name, writing, “Kingsley Rainn Khoury 9/16/2022.”

Several of Greene’s famous friends and fans took to Instagram to congratulate her on the big news.

Once Upon a Time star Emile de Ravin wrote: ‘Congratulations mama ️❤️❤️[lipstick kiss emoji]’ in the comments.

The Man Behind the Camera actress Cara Santana wrote: ‘KINGSLEY IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL EVER SEEN!❤️.’

A Thousand Years singer Christina Perri added: ‘ahhhhh congratulations mama!!!!!!’ to the litany of get well wishes.

First time parents: Ashley and Paul announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child, a daughter, earlier this year in March (pictured May 2022)

So excited: At the time of the exciting news, a rep close to the two lovebirds told People: ‘The couple are overjoyed with excitement about expecting their first child together’ (2020 photo)

Ashley and Paul announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child in March this year.

In the afterthe actress wrote a heartfelt caption, typing, “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart keeps expanding to love you EVEN more.”

“I can’t wait to see you share your light, love and passion with our baby,” she concluded.

At the time of the exciting news, a representative close to the two lovebirds said: People, “The couple are overjoyed with excitement over expecting their first child together.”

Happy couple: Ashley and Paul married a few years ago in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in San Jose, California (photo 2019)

So Excited: At her August baby shower, Ashley told People how happy she is to be a mom (March 2022 photo)

Ashley and Paul were married a few years ago in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in San Jose, California.

The two recently celebrated a baby shower earlier this month in August at their Los Angeles home before welcoming their daughter.

At the time of the party, Ashley said she: People how excited she is to be a mother.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing this combination of Paul and I blossom into their own unique and beautiful human being,” she explained.

“It’s so exciting to think about the ways this person is going to affect our world. There are so many things I want to teach her, but I know there are also so many things she’s going to teach us.’