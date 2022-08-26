Ashley Greene cradles her baby bump wearing a flower print maternity dress

<!–

Ashley Greene beamed when she was spotted Friday afternoon with a friend in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Twilight alum, 35, wore a floral print maternity dress as she showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

The actress looked blissful in the sun behind dark designer sunglasses as she appeared to go without makeup.

She stepped out for a short shopping trip to Michael’s, adorning her outfit with a small handbag worn crossbody with a gold chain and beige flip flops.

The Wrong Place actress, who is expecting her first child with her Australian TV personality husband Paul Khoury, wore her long dark brown locks over her shoulders.

Later, as she was walking back to her car, the Aftermath actress was holding a folder she’d bought at the store, while her friend was carrying a small bag of things.

To complete the look, she added a thin gold bracelet on her left wrist, gold rings on each hand, and a gold bracelet to match her purse chain.

In her new film, Some Other Woman, Greene stars alongside Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, where she plays Renata, a strange island woman who unravels the life of the protagonist, Eve Carver, after being taken to the island for her husband’s work. .

Greene became engaged to Australian-Lebanese television announcer Khoury in December 2016 and married in California in July 2018.

In March 2022, Greene announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and posted a tribute on social media, as well as sharing a sensual photo of her maternity silhouette earlier this month.

The couple is excited about expecting their first child together and recently celebrated a baby shower earlier this month in August at their Los Angeles home.