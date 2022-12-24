Ashley Greene and her mother-in-law color coordinate in black sweats on a Christmas Eve outing

Ashley Greene and her mother-in-law were spotted enjoying quality time together on a quiet getaway in Studio City on Christmas Eve.

The Twilight star, 35, opted for comfort in an all-black ensemble alongside her husband, Paul Khoury’s mother, who wore a similar outfit.

The talented actress recently showed off her toned postpartum body on Tuesday after welcoming daughter Kingsley in September, who she shares with Khoury.

The host of the Twilight Effect podcast donned a pair of black sweatpants along with a black crew-neck, long-sleeved jumper.

She also wore white sneakers tied with laces to make strolling around the neighborhood simple and easy.

A black, crocodile-embossed handbag slung over her left arm to add a stylish flair to her overall simplistic day-out outfit.

Ashley’s dark brown locks were parted in the middle and effortlessly pulled back into a ponytail. The star later let her long locks fall right past her shoulders.

As the two strolled past a number of shops and restaurants, the actress was seen holding her phone in her left hand while having a conversation with her companion.

Ashley’s mother-in-law chose to match the star in color, and also donned black Puma sweatpants to keep warm in colder temperatures.

She also wore a long-sleeved black jumper with her granddaughter’s name, Kingsley, printed at the top over a white heart. Like the actress, she also opted to don a pair of white lace-up shoes.

Paul’s mother slung a black handbag over her right shoulder as she paired her outfit with fashionable sunglasses.

The duo seemed to be in good spirits as they caught up and breathed the fresh air over the special holiday weekend.

Ashley seems to be very close to her mother-in-law and has shared special devotions to her on her main Instagram page in the past.

Happy Mother’s Day to this magical creature!! I feel so blessed to have YOU as my second mother,” the actress had written to Paul’s mother in 2020. “Thank you for creating the man of my dreams and bringing such light into my life.”

The beauty has gotten into the festive spirit by enjoying special quality time with her family over the holiday weekend, previously taking her four-month-old daughter to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road.

Her husband and TV personality, with whom she tied the knot in 2018, was also featured in the Christmas-themed snaps.

The two lovebirds announced they were expecting baby number one in March with an adorable Instagram post in which the couple posed for loving black and white snaps while holding an ultrasound photo.

“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart keeps expanding to love you EVEN more,” Ashley wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to see you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.”

Shortly before sharing the happy news, the Aftermath actress had opened up to People in February about their plans to start a family.

“My husband and I are both like, it’s going to happen,” she explained, adding humorously, “And believe me, we’re at the point where both our parents are hinting, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we are ready. You’ve been married for a few years now.’

