Ashley Graham slips into hot pink bikini for pool party fun

Ashley Graham headed into the weekend in a hot pink bikini by the pool with family and friends.

The 34-year-old supermodel donned a bright high-waisted swimsuit as she relaxed with husband Justin Ervin, their two-year-old son Isaac and girlfriends.

The podcaster – who welcomed twins Roman and Malachi in January – shared outtakes from the sun-filled day via Instagram Stories on Friday.

In one photo, the 5ft10in beauty enjoyed a dip in the pool, wearing a multicolored woven bucket hat.

She donned light blue, red-tinted sunglasses while holding on to water floats.

In a video she shared with her 18.8 followers, she tried on her bikini top, which was a classic triangular design.

And before stepping out into the sun, she filmed herself posing in a full-length mirror with a turquoise-blue cover.

Then she filmed herself sipping a plastic cup of cold water while keeping her hands free while holding the drink in her mouth for a moment.

As It Was by Harry Styles could be heard in the background as she recorded in front of a cherry wood paneled background.

Another clip showed the mother of three putting her phone down in front of her while sitting cross-legged.

The runway regular reached for a plate before taking a bite out of a loaded cheeseburger and enjoying a jello shot.

The clip was soundtracked by Mark Morrison’s 1996 hit, Return of the Mack.

Graham rocked loose, damp hair and let the locks fall over her shoulder as she showed off a flawless nude manicure.

The relaxing outdoor day comes weeks after the multihyphenate said ‘Balance is bull****’, in a To shape interview.

Speaking to the publication, the entrepreneur noted that laughing is “the number one way” she practices wellness.

She noted, “Eating clean, healthy foods and exercising my body and things like that seem secondary when you live in a sad house or a stressful place. Joy and laughter are big things in our family.’

“We love to laugh in our home, and I think laughter is the missing link when it comes to medicine and a healthy lifestyle,” she emphasized.