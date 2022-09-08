Ashley Graham sizzles in black bodysuit at model Karlie Kloss’ 30th birthday bash in New York City

Ashley Graham turned heads when she arrived at girlfriend Karlie Kloss’s 30th birthday party in New York City on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old model showed off her legs and a roomy cleavage in a sizzling, sheer, low-neck cheetah body with feather sleeves, which she paired with black sandal heels.

The mother of three appeared to have recently undergone cupping therapy as her neck showed two prominent red cupping suction marks.

The beauty wore her luscious brunette locks parted to the side and cascading into voluminous waves.

Graham was glamorous as ever for the event, wearing a smokey eye gold and navy shadow on her lids and a pink lipstick on her pout.

The star kept her accessories minimal and opted for small jewelry in addition to earrings and various rings.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl also enjoyed a birthday dessert and treated herself to an ice cream cone from an outdoor ice cream truck.

She appeared to be in a good mood and was seen doing a little dance holding her sprinkled sweet treat.

Although Kloss turned 30 last month, she is late birthday bash was a star-studded affair.

The guest list included Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Karen Elson, Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Martha Stewart, Stella Maxwell, Trevor Noah, as well as her husband Joshua Kushner.

Graham appeared on the Today show ahead of the birthday event, where she discussed the red cupping marks on her neck.

She was cupping because she has ‘stress on my neck’ from carrying the babies.

“It takes the stress and strain in the neck,” she said.

She has three young children: Isaac, two years old, and twins Malachi and Roman, eight months old, with a husband of 12 years, Justin Ervin.

The body-positive star also opened up about her body when a host on Today said she admires how open Ashley is with her pregnancy changes.

“I’ve always advocated for all kinds of diversity in fashion and media and I’m not going to stop with my body and how it feels now just because I’ve had three children in a row in two years,” she replied.

She also noted that she felt “very warm.”

Another host asked how she stays motivated.

“I’ve always loved affirmations and words have power,” she said, noting that she speaks things into existence.

Ashley said she always pushed herself to feel beautiful and powerful, but now she’s doing affirmations to continue with three kids.