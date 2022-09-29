Ashley Graham shows off her eye-popping curves in a black dress at the Schiaparelli show during PFW

Ashley Graham radiated confidence when she arrived at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 34-year-old model showed off her dazzling curves in a form-fitting black midi dress as she attended the star-studded event held at White & Case LLP on Place Vendome.

She stood out in a pair of gold toe heels, while accessorizing with matching jewelry and a stylish white handbag.

The beauty opted for a glamorous makeup look with a swipe of nude lipstick, while styling her brunette locks into a sleek braid on the back.

Ashley appeared cheerful as she smiled and waved to the onlookers before entering.

Elsa Schiaparelli was a fashion designer who created Schiaparelli’s house in Paris in 1927, which she managed into the 1950s.

Starting with knitwear, Schiaparelli’s designs celebrated surrealism and eccentric fashion and that style has remained to this day.

Ashley has three young children: Isaac, two, and twins Malachi and Roman, eight months old, with husband of 12 years, Justin Ervin.

She tied the knot with Justin in 2010 – and has previously said he is “so supportive.”

The body-positive star also opened up about her body when a presenter on the Today Show said she admires how open Ashley is about how her figure has changed during her pregnancy.

“I’ve always advocated for all kinds of diversity in fashion and media and I’m not going to stop with my body and how it feels now just because I’ve had three children in a row in two years,” she replied.

She also noted that she felt “very warm.”

Another presenter asked how she stays motivated, to which Ashley replied, “I’ve always been big on affirmations and words have power,” she said, noting that she speaks things into existence.

Ashley said she always pushed herself to feel beautiful and powerful, but now she’s doing affirmations to continue with three kids.