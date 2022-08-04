Ashley Graham shows how hairline is growing back … after shedding locks months after giving birth

Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Wednesday to show how her hairline is growing back after coping with postpartum hair loss after welcoming twins earlier this year.

Nebraska native Lincoln, 34, captioned a series of photos, “Swipe to see my hairline come in,” as she showed multiple photos of her haircut from different angles.

The supermodel has taken a closer look at her hairline, including photos of her posing in front of a sink in a floral-print blouse and white pants.

Graham, who has 18.8 million followers on Instagram, opened up on the site earlier in April about her health and beauty concerns, months after she welcomed twin sons Malachi and Roman on January 7.

Graham is also mother to son Isaac, two, with husband Justin Ervin.

Ashley, the first ever Sports Illustrated cover girl, sang about her hair loss issues to the tune of Carrie Underwood’s Jesus Take the Wheel.

She sang, “Jesus take the wheel, take it off my hands, because my hair is coming, it’s coming out, because I’m three months postpartum.”

According to the The American Academy of DermatologyMany new moms see noticeable hair loss a few months after having a baby. This is normal – and it is not real hair loss. Dermatologists call this condition excessive hair loss. The excess secretion is caused by falling estrogen levels.’

The organization continues: ‘The good news is that this excessive shedding is temporary and you don’t need to do anything to fix it.

Most women see their hair back to normal by their child’s first birthday. Many women even regain normal fullness sooner.’

Graham showed off her hair loss in a clip on Instagram Stories in April, singing a parody of the Carrie Underwood hit Jesus Take the Wheel

Graham opened up about her first battle with postpartum hair loss in an interview with Parents last year, saying her “entire hairline fell out” four months after Isaac’s birth in January 2020.

“That was more traumatic than even a birth, because I thought, ‘My hair is falling out in clumps – what am I doing?’ and then I realized it really is a thing,” she said. “My skin also got a little irritated and I had a little bit of rosacea to fight against.”

Graham made headlines last week when she took to the social media site with a photo of her naked backside while taking a trip to New York City.

The body-positive model posted parody of Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles, writing, “I walk downtown, walk fast, faces pass, my booty is out thin na na na.”