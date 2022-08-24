Ashley Graham shares video of herself NUDE in bed… after celebrating 12-year wedding anniversary

She just celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Justin Ervin.

And Ashley Graham showed her followers in a way that only her husband can see.

The 34-year-old model shared a spicy video of herself naked in bed on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The stunner put the video on the mattress as she posed with a pillow strategically placed over her torso.

Her thigh, derriere and back could be seen above the rectangular cloth bag as she swung her ponytail.

She showed off her natural looks by going makeup-free for the sultry clip.

Ashley captioned the video to her 18.9 million followers: “Made in the Image of God.”

Last week she celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary after meeting at church in 2009.

The fashion model and filmmaker both marked the milestone by professing their love for each other in social media posts on Sunday, August 14.

‘Happy birthday dear. 12 years later and we’re still the hottest couple out there,” she wrote in a text message to her husband, which was copied to a screenshot and posted to her Instagram page.

Graham added: “I love you forever Justin,” along with a red heart emoji in the post’s caption that showed they shared a passionate kiss.

Around the same time, Ervins showed off some of his camera skills by posting a photo of the couple snuggling up together with the birthday message, “12-years with my forever love.” Happy birthday, @ashleygraham.’

To show how much their lives have changed in those decades of marriage, viewers can scroll to the following images on his Instagram Stories and find a video of his wife lying on her back playing with their three young children with the caption: ” 12 years later…’

Ervin’s photo and anniversary message also made it to Graham’s Instagram Stories an hour later.

After meeting at church in 2009, the couple wasted little time tying the knot the following year.

They decided to wait about 10 years to grow their family with the arrival of their first son, Issac, who is now about two and a half years old.

Graham was to give birth to twins, Roman and Malachi, who had just arrived on planet Earth in January.

Just over a week ago, Graham revealed to her 18.9 million Instagram fans and followers that her hairline grows back afterward. coping with postpartum hair loss after the birth of twins.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native captioned a series of photos, “Swipe to see my hairline come in,” as she showed several images of her haircut from different angles.

“Many new mothers see noticeable hair loss a few months after having a baby. This is normal – and it is not real hair loss. Dermatologists call this condition excessive hair loss. The excess secretion is caused by falling estrogen levels,” said the The American Academy of Dermatology.

Graham has the distinction of being Sports Illustrated’s first-ever plus-size cover girl.

