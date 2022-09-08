Ashley Graham says she feels ‘hot’ in her leopard print dress

Ashley Graham looked stunning in a deep leopard print dress in New York City on Thursday.

The model stopped by the Today show to join Bobbie Organic Baby Formula. The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated supermodel has three young children: Isaac, two years old, and twins Malachi and Roman, eight months old, and husband, 12 years old, Justin Ervin.

On the morning show, the cover girl said she felt “hot” in her head-turning dress as she touched on the topics of breastfeeding, cupping and daily affirmations.

She hit the right note: the dress had a V-cut and puffy shoulders on the short sleeves. The hem reached below her knee and she added black strappy heels

The Bobbie company focuses on the importance of feeding babies, whether breastfeeding or bottle feeding.

“I’m working with Bobbie to end the stigma about how we feed our children,” she said, noting that there are so many opinions about breastfeeding and the use of bottle feeding.

She promoted Bobbie, which she is an investor in, and for which she poses in advertisements, along with the children and her husband Ervin.

“In the end, don’t we just want happy, healthy children?” she asked after saying that no one wants to be judged for the way they feed their child.

“We also don’t want to be told how we feed our children,” she added.

Her children are part of the Bobbie campaign. “Roman and Malachi are on my billboard,” she said.

And she also spoke about Bobbie: The Bobbie company focuses on the importance of feeding babies, whether it’s breast or bottle feeding. “I’m working with Bobbie to end the stigma about how we feed our children,” she said, noting that there are so many opinions about breastfeeding and the use of bottle feeding

Let’s Talk: She promoted Bobbie, which she invests in, and poses in advertisements for, along with the kids and her husband Ervin

She said 70 percent of parents breastfeed and bottle feed at the same time.

A host on Today said she admires how open Ashley has been with her body changed from pregnancy.

“I’ve always advocated for all kinds of diversity in fashion and media and I’m not going to stop with my body and how it feels now just because I’ve had three kids in a row in two years,” she said.

And Graham noted that she felt “very warm” on Thursday when she was on Today in her low-cut dress.

And she said she used to be laid back, but now she has “systems in place” for bedtime and food.

She added that she didn’t recognize herself because she was so careful with schedules.

Ashley was then asked about the round red rings around her neck. She was cupping because she has ‘stress on my neck’ from carrying the babies.

“It takes the stress and strain on the neck,” she said then.

Another host asked how she stays motivated.

A fan: A host on Today said she admires how open Ashley has been with her body changed from pregnancy. “I’ve always advocated for all kinds of diversity in fashion and media and I won’t stop with my body and how it feels now just because I’ve had three children in a row in two years,” she said.

“I’ve always loved affirmations and words have power,” she said, noting that she speaks things into existence.

Ashley said she always pushed herself to feel beautiful and powerful, but now she’s doing affirmations to continue with three kids.

She is married to Ervin – they married in 2010 – who she said is “so supportive.”

Graham also shared that she was discovered when she was 12 – she is now 34 – in a shopping mall in Nebraska and she never imagined she would still be modeling today.

She has the Pretty Big Deal podcast and said she loves being on TV, suggesting she wants to join Hoda Kotb.