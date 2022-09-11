Ashley Graham rocks neon yellow ensemble and shows off her singing voice in new pics and video

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashley Graham spent her Sunday afternoon showing off a new neon yellow ensemble in an Instagram post.

The 34-year-old model showed her outfit in new snaps that she shared on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

She also showed her singing voice in a short video also attached to the post, captioned “Hugs and kicks” with a red lipstick emoji.

Neon Ashley: Ashley Graham spent her Sunday afternoon showing off a new neon yellow ensemble in an Instagram post

The model rocked a strapless neon green bustier while perched on a window sill in the pole.

She also rocked neon yellow wide-leg pants and adorned them with some rings and silver earrings.

Graham completed her look with fuchsia pumps in the three photos, while also posting a short video of her singing “Falling in love.”

Pumps: Graham completed her look with fuchsia pumps in the three photos, while also posting a short video of her singing ‘Falling in love’

The supermodel was spotted Saturday at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS and Bloomindales 150th Anniversary party.

She opted for a chic look for the event, wearing a blue velvet corset, cropped top and a matching skirt.

She also wore a pair of see-through heels and added a dainty diamond necklace for a pop of color.

Saturday: The supermodel was spotted Saturday at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS and Bloomindales 150th Anniversary party

She had a pretty busy week and also made an appearance at Karlie Kloss’s 30th birthday party in New York City on Wednesday.

Graham also appeared on the Today show in the Big Apple, with her new Bobbie Organic Baby Formula.

The Bobbie company focuses on the importance of feeding babies, whether breastfeeding or bottle feeding.

Appearance: She had a pretty busy week and also made an appearance at Karlie Kloss’s 30th birthday party in New York City on Wednesday

“I’m working with Bobbie to end the stigma about how we feed our children,” she said, noting that there are so many opinions about breastfeeding and the use of bottle feeding.

She promoted Bobbie, which she is an investor in, and for which she poses in advertisements, along with the children and her husband Ervin.

“In the end, don’t we just want happy, healthy children?” she asked after saying no one wants to be judged for the way they feed their child,’ she said.