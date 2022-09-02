Ashley Graham pulls off business chic in a stylish purple blazer dress

Ashley Graham posted a new fashionable photo series to her Instagram earlier on Friday.

The talented supermodel, 34, donned a striking purple blazer dress as she took on a few Vogue poses in a contemporary building.

The mum of three was recently stunned at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she presented the Best Latin award in an clingy, cropped bodycon dress.

Stunning: Ashley Graham, 34, shared a new photo shoot to her Instagram wearing a purple blazer dress

As fall approaches, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opted for a purple satin blazer dress.

The star slipped into a pair of black, strappy, open-toed heels from luxury brand Manolo Blahnik.

Ashley showed off her incredible modeling skills which she has learned over the years in the photo series.

Having fun: The mother of three seemed to love it when she showed some cute poses in her blazer dress

The businesswoman pulled her long, dark brown locks into a sleek, sleek ponytail for a chic look.

The Vogue model kept her accessories simple and minimalist, with a dainty gold necklace and a pair of tiny earrings.

Her makeup coincided with the color scheme of her stylish ensemble, with bold eyeliner and a nude lipstick with a slight purplish hue.

The second photo Ashley shared showed her having fun posing with a delicious cup of hot coffee in her hand.

Break time: In between taking stylish photos, the talented businesswoman stopped for a healthy snack

Funny: Ashley added a short clip at the end of her post explaining that the ‘last is my impression of the eggplant emoji’

Ashley made sure to take a break from her busy schedule to eat a healthy snack consisting of a refreshing acai bowl topped with fruit.

She added a caption to explain the clip at the end of the post, typing “last one is my impression of the eggplant emoji.”

The star, who has nearly 19 million followers on Instagram, often promotes body positivity and confidence.

During an interview with the cutAshley stated, “I don’t show off my body on social media because I want to, or because I’m trying to get likes.”

“I’m doing it for a younger generation that hasn’t seen someone with bumps, bumps, and an imperfect body that resembled theirs,” she explained. “I’m doing it for the younger Ashley who has no one to look up to.”

Confident: The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model was a constant voice for body positivity; seen on Sunday at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Happy: The model and entrepreneur seem to be living her best life while promoting self-confidence and body positivity

Ashley got her start in the industry when she started modeling at the age of 12. She has signed with a number of top agencies such as Ford Models and later IMG Models.

Throughout her career, she has been on the cover of Vogue and has also branched out to collaborate to create her own lingerie line for brands such as Knix.

When we talk about the future of the fashion and modeling industry, the cut, the hard-working mom said, “Diversity and inclusion should be at the heart of every conversation and not in a symbolic way. I think it’s headed that way.’

‘I’ve been advocating for size diversity in every area of ​​fashion, including beauty, for years. Beauty really is for everyone. It shouldn’t be about erasing, it’s about embracing,” Ashley concluded.

In addition to being a successful supermodel and businesswoman, the star also spends time raising her three children, who she shares with husband Justin Ervin. The couple tied the knot in 2009 after crossing paths at the church.

Long-Lasting Career: The beauty got her start in the industry when she started modeling at age 12; pictured on the catwalk in May in Cannes