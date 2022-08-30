Ashley Graham poses up a storm in an all gold ensemble for Pirelli’s 2023 racy Calendar

<!–

Ashley Graham caused a storm for Pirelli’s feisty new 2023 calendar this week.

The 34-year-old model looked incredible as she lay on a couch and donned a dramatically sculpted gold dress, complete with matching thigh-high latex boots.

Ashley joined fellow stars such as Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid for the stylish shoot titled Love Letters to the Muse.

Golden girl: Ashley Graham, 34, flaunted her figure in a dramatically sculpted gold dress and matching popper thigh high latex boots for Pirelli’s 2023 calendar

The curvaceous star layered the asymmetrical dress over a gold latex leotard that she also paired with matching opera gloves.

The stunner carried the color story in her makeup as she showed off shimmering metallic hues and sported her hair in a gorgeous wet look style.

Ashley stared seductively at the camera, threw her head back and held up her muscular arm.

Showstopper: Ashley’s layered the asymmetrical dress over a gold latex leotard that she also paired with matching opera gloves

Photographed by Emma Summerton, the shoot is said to represent an environmentally conscious generation.

Pirelli didn’t publish its 2021 calendar due to the Covid pandemic, but the 2020 shoot has been dubbed the ‘wokst’ Pirelli calendar to date, with A-list stars including Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart and Claire Foy posing fully clothed .

In the photoshoot concept, the models take on the roles of “imaginary and archetypal characters who inspired the photographer throughout her life,” ranging from “singers, actresses, artists, activists, painters and many other women,” Pirelli said.

It comes after the model celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary this month with Justin Ervin by a racy video of herself naked in bed.

Wow factor: It comes after the model celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary this month with Justin Ervin by sharing a racy video of herself naked in bed

Her thigh, derriere and back could be seen above the rectangular cloth bag as she swung her ponytail.

Ashley captioned the video to her 18.9 million followers: “Made in the Image of God.”

The fashion model and filmmaker both marked the milestone by professing their love for each other in social media posts on Sunday, August 14.

‘Happy birthday dear. 12 years later and we’re still the hottest couple out there,” she wrote in a text message to her husband, which was copied to a screenshot and posted to her Instagram page.

Milestone: Last week she celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary to Justin Ervin after meeting at church in 2009, they are seen in September 2017

Graham added: “I love you forever Justin,” along with a red heart emoji in the post’s caption that showed they shared a passionate kiss.

Around the same time, Ervins showed some of his camera skills by posting a photo of the couple snuggling together with the anniversary message: ’12-years with my forever love. Happy birthday, @ashleygraham.’

To show how much their lives have changed in those decades of marriage, viewers can scroll to the following images on his Instagram Stories and find a video of his wife lying on her back playing with their three young children with the caption: ” 12 years later…’