Ashley Graham flaunts her eye-popping curves in a figure-hugging black dress at Milan’s Versace show

Ashley Graham shows off her dazzling curves in a form-fitting black maxi dress as she graces the front row for the Versace show in Milan

By Laura Fox for Mailonline

Published: 22:28, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 22:37, September 23, 2022

She belonged to a star-studded lineup that graced the front row.

And Ashley Graham proudly showed off her famous curves in a figure-hugging black midi dress as she arrived Friday for the Versace Show on the third day of Milan Fashion Week.

The 34-year-old model showed off her famous figure in the form-fitting dress with a leather trim as she arrived for the coveted fashion event.

Ashley showed off her impressive curves in a sophisticated black maxi dress with dynamic leather trim at the front.

The dress showed off long sleeves and an ankle-length skirt as she made her way to the fashion event.

Ashley completed her look with a contrasting white Versace clutch bag and added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Ashley has three young children: Isaac, two, and twins Malachi and Roman, eight months old, with husband of 12 years, Justin Ervin.

The body-positive star also opened up about her body when a presenter on the Today Show said she admires how open Ashley is about how her figure has changed during her pregnancy.

“I’ve always advocated all kinds of diversity in fashion and media and I won’t stop with my body and how it feels now just because I’ve had three children in a row in two years,” she replied.

She also noted that she felt “very warm.”

Another presenter asked how she stays motivated, to which Ashley replied, “I’ve always been big on affirmations and words have power,” she said, noting that she speaks things into existence.

Ashley said she always pushed herself to feel beautiful and powerful, but now she’s doing affirmations to continue with three kids.

