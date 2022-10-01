Ashley Graham and Charli XCX command attention at Loubi Show II during PFW

Ashley Graham and Charli XCX stunned onlookers as they attended Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Show II at the Eiffel Tower on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week.

Model Ashley, 34, emphasized her enviable curves in a black velvet leotard that she layered over a semi-sheer coordinating catsuit.

Singer Charli, 30, showed her legs in a black textured jacket with sleeves and a collar, which she paired with matching pumps.

Jessica Wang showed off her underbust in a red latex cut dress, while Sandara Park looked smart in a white shirt and black pencil skirt.

Designer Christian cut a soft figure in a white suit with floral prints that he paired with a brown turtleneck sweater.

Cindy Bruna, Natasha Poonawalla, Rossi De Palma and Bimini Bon Boulash also turned heads as they posed for snaps at the bash.

Hot stuff: Jessica Wang (left) flashed her underbust in a red latex-cut dress while Sandara Park (right) looked smart in a white shirt and black pencil skirt

Gang: Cindy Bruna, Ashley and Natasha Poonawalla (LR) modeled a storm for the camera

Ashley stopped by the Today show last week to join Bobbie Organic Baby Formula.

The Sports Illustrated supermodel has three young children: Isaac, two years old, and twins Malachi and Roman, eight months old, and a husband of 12 years, Justin Ervin.

On the morning show, the cover girl said she felt “hot” in her head-turning dress as she touched on the topics of breastfeeding, cupping and daily affirmations.

The Bobbie company focuses on the importance of feeding babies, whether breastfeeding or bottle feeding.

“I’m working with Bobbie to end the stigma about how we feed our children,” she said, noting that there are so many opinions about breastfeeding and the use of bottle feeding.

She promoted Bobbie, which she is an investor in, and for which she poses in advertisements, along with the children and her husband Ervin.

“In the end, don’t we just want happy, healthy children?” she asked after saying that no one wants to be judged for the way they feed their child.

“We also don’t want to be told how we feed our children,” she added.

Her children are part of the Bobbie campaign. “Roman and Malachi are on my billboard,” she said.

She said 70 percent of parents breastfeed and bottle feed at the same time.

