Ashley Cain reveals his grandmother died on the first day of filming Celebrity SAS

Ashley Cain has revealed that he discovered that his grandmother had passed away on the first day of filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, moments before filming the first task.

The former footballer, 31, sadly lost his daughter Azaylia at just eight months old in April 2021 after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

And just seven months later, Ashley was struck by a new heartbreak when his beloved grandmother died while he was filming the Channel 4 show.

Speaking of his loss, Ashley explained that on the first day of filming, he learned of his grandmother’s death, in scenes that are not aired.

He told OKAY! Magazine: ‘In that first episode I got a call from home that I had lost my grandmother, then we had to go straight to the first challenge, she passed away and they didn’t broadcast it.’

Ashley revealed that he was offered the option to sit out the show’s first grueling task, but insisted on continuing despite his heartbreak.

He said, “Then when I got my head around losing my grandma, I said, ‘No, I’m here, I have to do it right, I don’t want to cheat. I don’t want people to make exceptions for me, because in life there are no exceptions made for you.”

Ashley said scenes were filmed of him talking about his beloved grandmother, but Channel 4 producers decided not to air the emotional scenes.

He said he joined Celebrity SAS to fight “the trauma” of his daughter Azaylia’s death, saying he found the show “very difficult” at times.

The former Coventry City footballer said filming the program in Jordan marked the first time he had been around so many people since Azaylia’s tragic death.

He said it was difficult to spend time outdoors because he was unable to visit his daughter’s grave, which he had previously done every day with his former partner Safiyya Vorajee.

In November 2021, Ashley announced via Instagram that his grandmother had passed away in a heartbreaking post.

His message read: “While I was away, I received the devastating news that my grandmother had sadly passed away and had joined the angels in paradise.

“Grandma Cain, you have created a wonderful, strong, successful and respectful family out of nothing but hard work, hard love and good blood. You will be forever missed by all of us.’

He concluded, “Now please look after my little angel in heaven, for I know she will be glad to see you again!”

Elsewhere, Ashley revealed that he wanted to “find who he was” during his “tough and challenging” experience on Celebrity SAS after his daughter’s death.

He said he believes to “fight trauma” you have to “step out of your comfort zone,” so when the opportunity arose to do the show, “he took it with both hands.”

Speaking about why he took up the challenge, he said, “Well, it was very close to my daughter’s passing. Losing my daughter was the most difficult experience of my life.

“I think to fight trauma you have to step out of your comfort zone and see who you really are. There’s no better way to do that than on SAS Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity arose, I grabbed it with both hands.

“I really wanted to find out who I was, so I wanted to see if I could put my money on my mouth.”

He continued: “I said I would be strong for my daughter, and I would continue to fight for my daughter, I wanted to put that into practice as soon as possible.”

Ashley added that he didn’t want anyone to feel sympathy for him on the show because of what happened to his daughter and that he wasn’t getting any special treatment.

He was joined on the show by actresses Maisie Smith, 21, and Jennifer Ellison, 39; TV personality Calum Best, 41; Reality TV stars, Amber Gill, 24 and Ferne McCann, 32; Javelin Olympic gold medalist, Fatima Whitbread MBE, 61, and Pete Wicks.

Also participating are influencer and brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, 27 and 26; Olympic Sprinter, Dwain Chambers, 44; Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones OBE, 29, professional boxer, Shannon Courtenay, 29, and Paralympic high jumper, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE, 34.

The show’s first episode, which aired on Sunday, began with the celebs each entering a gas chamber where they were forced to remove their gas masks and test their nerves.

The celebrities were reduced to tears and vomited, as a result of the gas, before struggling to find their way out.

After Fatima Whitbread passed the challenge with flying colours, she was interrogated.

She explained how she had been abandoned as a baby and spent her childhood in foster care.

Fatima explained: ‘Sport was my salvation. Finding Margaret, my adoptive mother, was the best thing that ever happened to me.’

Meanwhile, Amber began to struggle during one of the exercises, and later collapsed in the camp saying she “couldn’t”.