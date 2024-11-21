Ashley Cain reveals he’s having a third child three years after the death of daughter Azaylia: ‘My little girl will soon have another little brother to watch over’

Ashley Cain has revealed she is expecting her third child three years after the death of her daughter Azaylia.

Azaylia, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee, 36, tragically passed away from leukemia in April 2021 at the age of eight months.

She then welcomed her son Aliyas with a new partner in January this year. He later revealed that he and the mystery woman were no longer together romantically, but were happily co-parenting.

It is not known if the mother of his third unborn child is the same woman. MailOnline has contacted Ashley’s representatives for comment.

Ashley announced her baby news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that she was expecting a baby and sharing her joy that good news was coming after “all the pain.”

Alongside photos of his son Aliyas and, interestingly, a bunch of snaps of his purple Lamborghini, he wrote: ““Another One” **DJ Khaled Voice**.

“My little girl will soon have another little brother to take care of, and my little boy will not only be a little brother but also a big brother.”

Ashley continued: ‘With all the pain I’ve been through, I’m really grateful to be able to start counting my blessings again!

‘Now it’s time to head to two of the most dangerous places in the world to film the final two episodes of my new series.

‘So for now, I’m sad to say goodbye, but I hope to see you both soon, my little men. And to my guardian angel, I will never be without you because I can feel your presence in every step I take.

‘Life has a way of presenting us with challenges, but it also blesses us with moments that fill our hearts with immense joy. Here’s to the journey ahead and the beautiful souls taking it.”

Ashley hasn’t revealed the mother of her 10-month-old son Aliyas, but previously opened up about their “beautiful” co-parenting relationship.

He told MailOnline: ‘We are still friends and are co-parenting. We have a very good relationship, so that’s how it will stay.

“It’s been beautiful, really, to be able to get along, not friendly, but so well, even better, we both have Aliyas’ best interests at heart.

‘We both love and respect each other. And we both just want to be the best parents we can. And not only enjoy our son, but let us enjoy ourselves and life to the fullest.

‘So we’re doing everything. It’s very comfortable. It’s very easy. And we make the best decisions based on our son, great.”

Ashley announced her baby news on Instagram, revealing that she was expecting a baby.

Ashley wrote: “My little girl will soon have another little brother to take care of, and my little boy will not only be a little brother but a big brother as well.”

Revealing that she was heading on a work trip, she continued: “For now, I’m sad to say goodbye, but I hope to see you both soon, my little ones.”

Ashley strangely included a lot of photos of her purple Lamborghini in her baby announcement.

Last month, Ashley revealed that the trauma of his daughter Azaylia’s death will “never leave him.”

Former footballer Ashley and his ex Safiyya raised more than £1.5 million to fund Azaylia’s specialist treatment before her death and then put the unspent money towards the Azaylia Foundation, which aims to support families and provide memorable experiences to children fighting cancer.

Since her death, Ashley has dedicated her days to facing nearly impossible challenges and endured blood, sweat and tears to keep her daughter’s “legacy” alive.

Talking about Paul Carrick Brunson we need to talk On the podcast, the TV personality said, “I don’t think my trauma is ever going to leave me and I don’t want it to leave me because the pain I feel is the love for my daughter.”

During the emotional interview, Ashley recalled first discovering the signs that her daughter was sick and telling her about her cancer diagnosis.

He said: ‘One day my partner saw a raised lump on her stomach and she had a bruise. When we called, they told us to come straight in. They took Azaylia’s blood.

‘They told us it was AMR leukemia, which was very aggressive. She is at high risk that this disease will take her life and there is a low risk that they will be able to cure her.

“They told us right away. We were moved to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and that was my life going forward.

‘I went from feeling like I had everything I had ever wanted to having my whole life turned upside down. I collapsed. I couldn’t function, I struggled to stand and talk.’

Ashley and Safiyya were planning to travel to Singapore with Azaylia to receive specialist leukemia treatment, but doctors told them she was too ill to make the trip.

Ashley recalled: ‘The day the consultant came and said, Azalyia’s tumors came back, she now has tumors in her stomach, kidney, spleen and brain and won’t be able to fly. There is nothing we can do about it.

‘The radiotherapy was too harsh, it would have killed her. At that point they said there was nothing more they could do.

‘I used to hope that my daughter could beat cancer and then I got to the point where my hope becomes that when she dies she will be peaceful and she can be in our arms.

Ashley became emotional as she remembered the day Azaylia passed away and said, “We continued to receive transfusions to keep her together so she would pass away peacefully.”

‘One morning we knew it was time, we made sure she was in his arms and I counted the seconds between her breaths until she stopped breathing. I can’t forget that moment.’

If you are struggling with the loss of a child, please contact Sands on 0808 164 3332 or helpline@sands.org.uk.