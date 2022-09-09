Ashley Cain pays tribute to the Queen: ‘Let’s go champ!’

<!–

Ashley Cain paid an emotional tribute to the Queen on Friday as he took the time from his grueling charity bike ride to send his “love, strength and condolences” to the royal family.

The Ex On The Beach star, 31, has taken part in a series of sponsored athletic challenges to raise money for his childhood cancer charity, the Azaylia Foundation, created in honor of his daughter Azaylia who died at eight months old after a battle with leukemia .

On Instagram, Ashley posed in a pair of Union Jack-printed socks as he expressed his shock and dismay when he learned that Queen Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Tribute: Ashley Cain paid an emotional tribute to the Queen on Friday as he took the time from his grueling charity bike ride to send his ‘love, strength and condolences’ to the royal family

Ashley began: ‘Yesterday we cycled a treacherous 100-mile route through Europe’s highest road in the Alps, from Switzerland to France, and finally reached Italy.

“It was a hard and hard day and it got a little more difficult when we arrived on arrival to hear the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“So today we don’t just ride for Azaylia and children battling cancer, we ride [taps socks] with the Union Jack out of respect for Her Majesty the Queen; and in honor of Her Majesty the Queen; and representing Her Majesty the Queen and the strong, mighty and glorious nation over which she reigned for more than 70 years.’

RIP: Ashley expressed his shock and dismay when he learned that Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland (pictured in June)

He continued: “I send my love, strength and heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the entire nation. This is a time when we need strength.”

Let’s go champion. Rest in peace Her Majesty the Queen.’

He captioned the video: ‘Today we’re not just riding for Azaylia and kids with cancer. Today we ride for Her Majesty. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II.

A period of national mourning has now begun for the Queen, which will last until the end of the day of her state funeral.

On the Go: The Ex On The Beach star, 31, has taken part in a series of sponsored athletic challenges to raise money for his childhood cancer charity The Azaylia Foundation

Last month, Ashley revealed that his “pain is my strength” when she shared how he connects most with his daughter when he is “in pain”, and admitted that he has “cryed every day” since her tragic death.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Ashley shared how Azaylia’s death has spurred him through his very grueling fundraising challenges.

He told hosts Kate Garraway and Robert Rinder: “I feel pain every day, I cry every day, I mourn every day.

“But when I cry, those are the best moments in my life, because that’s the only time I feel love in this world. I run into my problems, I use pain as strength.

“When I do these challenges, I do them on really difficult, difficult occasions like Azaylia’s birthday, like her birthday, because when I’m in pain, that’s the time I connect best with my daughter and the time I put myself to the test.” can push higher and higher levels, and my daughter is my superpower.

“I refuse to let my daughter’s presence on this earth and her passing be in vain, for she was absolutely incredible, and she showed me the meaning of strength and courage.”