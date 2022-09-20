Ashley Benson showcases cleavage in VERY low cut black leather dress while out in New York City

Ashley Benson sure knew how to turn heads on her latest outing.

The 32-year-old Anaheim Hills, California resident took the plunge on Tuesday in a very low-cut black leather dress while on the road in New York City.

She paired the sassy piece with a small belt and a matching pair of black leather ankle boots.

Ashley carried a medium-sized Lady Dior bag in black patent leather as she juggled a cup of tea over coffee.

She also sported a blinged-out platinum necklace, along with dangling earrings and designer black leather shades.

Her signature blonde locks were pulled back in a messy bun while showing off her natural look by wearing complementary makeup topped off with a swipe of pink lip.

Ashley is certainly diversifying her portfolio as she launched the ready-to-drink Margalicious Margarita cocktail earlier this year in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, along with her friends Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson.

They recently opened for People about their joint venture and their longstanding friendship.

“These are women I love and admire,” said the former Disney TV star. “I knew we’d be such a great team to put our heads together and create something that we’re really proud of and excited about.”

Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years and got to know each other when they met in acting classes.

“Vanessa and I have known each other since we were literally kids,” Ashley told the entertainment publication.

Rosario, known for her appearances in projects such as The Mandalorian, explained that the entertainment industry had brought the three of them together.

“We are all similar in some way. We are all very driven, go-getter and hard workers,” added Vanessa.

When discussing the Margalicious Margarita to People, Ashley gushed, “We had so much fun making it, perfecting the taste, creating the look of the cans, the bottles, the colors and everything.”

Rosario stated that she feels “blessed” to be part of the project, adding: “And my offer was the name Margalicious, a tribute to my daughter Isabella, whose middle name is Margalita. It’s a nice name for a nice product.’

Dear Friends: Earlier this year, Ashley launched the ready-to-drink cocktail, Margalicious Margarita in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, along with friend Vanessa Hudgens, as both attended their Margalicious Margarita event in NYC on Sunday.

The Bad Boys Life star said one of the inspirations behind the margarita cocktail was, “It’s so hard to find a really good, consistent, high-quality craft cocktail in a can or a bottle, so that was something we were very excited about. produce.’

“With Thomas Ashbourne, you know you’re getting the same quality every time. You can count on that.’ The tasty margarita drink can be had for about $44 for two 375ml bottles and goes up to about $60 for the canned version.

Although Rosario was not at the event on Sunday, Vanessa and Ashley appeared to be having a blast celebrating their landmark collaboration.