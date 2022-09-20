Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC

Ashley Benson showed off her skin while walking through New York City on Monday.

The 32-year-old actress wore a low-cut black cardigan with nothing underneath and accentuated her chest.

She added matching black pants to the ensemble and she walked in combat boots.

She parted her vibrant platinum locks in the middle and let it fall straight down her back.

The California native protected her eyes with dark sunglasses and she also had Air Pods on.

Benson’s appearance came just a day after she attended the Margalicious Margarita event in town.

She attended the event along with Bad Boys for Life star Vanessa Hudgens on Sunday.

The High School Musical alum, 33, and Pretty Little Liars star, 32, color coordinated their outfits at the special party.

The two actors have been close friends for years and along with actress Rosario Dawson decided to team up with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create their own margarita line.

The two donned stylish ensembles for their event. Vanessa opted for a strapless, black cropped top, which shows off her tight midriff.

Ashley followed her boyfriend’s color scheme and also opted for an all-black outfit for the night.

She donned a black one-shoulder mini dress that showcased her fit physique and toned legs.

The talented actress donned a pair of black platform boots to bring her overall look together. The star held a small black clutch in her hand as she posed for a few photos with Vanessa.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle so that her locks could flow over her shoulders in small waves. Ashley’s makeup had a pop of color with a hint of red-pink eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

Vanessa, Ashely and Rosario recently opened their doors to People about their joint venture and their longstanding friendship.

“These are women I love and admire,” said the former Disney TV star. “I knew we’d be such a great team to put our heads together and create something that we’re really proud of and excited about.”

Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years and got to know each other when they met in acting classes.

“Vanessa and I have known each other since we were literally kids,” Ashley told the entertainment publication.

Rosario, known for her appearances in projects such as The Mandalorian, explained that the entertainment industry had brought the three of them together.