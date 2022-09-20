WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC

Entertainment
By Merry
Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC 21
1663658547 948 Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low cut black vest
Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC 22
1663658548 730 Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low cut black vest
Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC 23
1663658550 413 Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low cut black vest
Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC 24
1663658551 778 Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low cut black vest
Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC 25
1663658552 96 Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low cut black vest
Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC 26
1663658554 154 Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low cut black vest
Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in low-cut black vest and jeans while strolling through NYC 27

Ashley Benson cuts a stylish figure in a low-cut black cardigan and jeans while strolling through New York City

By Mark Mcgreal for Dailymail.Com and Jacqueline Lindenberg for Dailymail.Com

Published: 07:15, 20 September 2022 | Updated: 08:15, 20 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Ashley Benson showed off her skin while walking through New York City on Monday.

The 32-year-old actress wore a low-cut black cardigan with nothing underneath and accentuated her chest.

She added matching black pants to the ensemble and she walked in combat boots.

Bare skin: Ashley Benson showed off her skin while walking through New York City on Monday
Bare skin: Ashley Benson showed off her skin while walking through New York City on Monday

Bare skin: Ashley Benson showed off her skin while walking through New York City on Monday

She parted her vibrant platinum locks in the middle and let it fall straight down her back.

The California native protected her eyes with dark sunglasses and she also had Air Pods on.

Benson’s appearance came just a day after she attended the Margalicious Margarita event in town.

Low-cut: The 32-year-old actress wore a low-cut black cardigan with nothing underneath, accentuating her chest
Low-cut: The 32-year-old actress wore a low-cut black cardigan with nothing underneath, accentuating her chest

Low-cut: The 32-year-old actress wore a low-cut black cardigan with nothing underneath, accentuating her chest

All black: she added matching black pants to the ensemble and she walked in combat boots
All black: she added matching black pants to the ensemble and she walked in combat boots

All black: she added matching black pants to the ensemble and she walked in combat boots

She attended the event along with Bad Boys for Life star Vanessa Hudgens on Sunday.

The High School Musical alum, 33, and Pretty Little Liars star, 32, color coordinated their outfits at the special party.

The two actors have been close friends for years and along with actress Rosario Dawson decided to team up with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to create their own margarita line.

The two donned stylish ensembles for their event. Vanessa opted for a strapless, black cropped top, which shows off her tight midriff.

Long locks: She parted her vibrant platinum locks in the middle and let it fall straight on her back
Long locks: She parted her vibrant platinum locks in the middle and let it fall straight on her back

Long locks: She parted her vibrant platinum locks in the middle and let it fall straight on her back

Corporate Events: Benson's appearance came just a day after she attended the Margalicious Margarita event in town
Corporate Events: Benson's appearance came just a day after she attended the Margalicious Margarita event in town

Corporate Events: Benson’s appearance came just a day after she attended the Margalicious Margarita event in town

Ashley followed her boyfriend’s color scheme and also opted for an all-black outfit for the night.

She donned a black one-shoulder mini dress that showcased her fit physique and toned legs.

The talented actress donned a pair of black platform boots to bring her overall look together. The star held a small black clutch in her hand as she posed for a few photos with Vanessa.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle so that her locks could flow over her shoulders in small waves. Ashley’s makeup had a pop of color with a hint of red-pink eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.

Matching Outfits: Ashley followed her friend's color scheme and also opted for an all-black outfit for the night
Matching Outfits: Ashley followed her friend's color scheme and also opted for an all-black outfit for the night

Matching Outfits: Ashley followed her friend’s color scheme and also opted for an all-black outfit for the night

Years of friendship: Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years and got to know each other when they met in acting classes
Years of friendship: Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years and got to know each other when they met in acting classes

Years of friendship: Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years and got to know each other when they met in acting classes

Vanessa, Ashely and Rosario recently opened their doors to People about their joint venture and their longstanding friendship.

“These are women I love and admire,” said the former Disney TV star. “I knew we’d be such a great team to put our heads together and create something that we’re really proud of and excited about.”

Vanessa and Ashley have been friends for years and got to know each other when they met in acting classes.

“Vanessa and I have known each other since we were literally kids,” Ashley told the entertainment publication.

Rosario, known for her appearances in projects such as The Mandalorian, explained that the entertainment industry had brought the three of them together.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Married At First Sight’s Mikey…

Merry

Jennifer Lopez catches a ride on a golf…

Merry

Channel Seven wins ratings war with…

Merry
1 of 4,766

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More