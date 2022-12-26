Ashley Benson as ‘cam girl’ Vicky fights off stalker in trailer for upcoming movie Alone At Night

Ashley Benson played a cam girl terrified of a stalker in a trailer for the upcoming movie Alone At Night.

The 33-year-old actress plays Vicky and is also a co-producer of the Jimmy Giannopoulos-directed film.

The trailer for the Vertical Entertainment film opened with top model Winnie Harlow, 28, as Lauren got ready for a date.

He named ‘Tom’ in reference to 33-year-old Tom Montana played by G-Eazy.

Lauren then screamed as a slashing knife sliced ​​through the screen.

Vicky was then shown taking a solo getaway in the woods after her ex kicked her out of their New York City home.

“I’m going to spend the next week doing webcams and earning some money,” Vicky said over the phone.

She was then shown sporting a purple wig while sitting in a bathtub with a laptop on a nearby table.

‘How much does it take to make you mine?’ a man asked her with a gravelly voice.

“This is a lot,” Vicky replied, showing a wide space between her thumb and forefinger.

Then the lights went down dramatically as Vicky cursed.

It was vetted by a pair of agents played by Pamela Anderson, 55, and A$AP Nast.

Paris Hilton, 41, made a surprise appearance as a host for Trap Stars.

“I can’t believe he did that,” Paris said to the camera after Pamela’s character made a joke.

The trailer showed Vicky fighting for her life and ended with Paris saying, “Stay tuned for more.”

Alone At Night is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2023.