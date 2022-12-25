Ashley Banjo and ex-wife Francesca reunite for a festive Christmas Eve with their two children

Ashley Banjo and his ex-wife Francesca have reunited for a fun Christmas Eve with their two young children meeting Santa Claus and getting into the festive spirit.

The Dancing On Ice judge, 31, and Francesca, are childhood sweethearts and had been together for 16 years, married for seven years – before announcing this week that they had split 18 months ago.

But they didn’t let their divorce get in the way of giving little Rose, three, and Micah, two, an exciting Christmas Eve at the Father Christmas Experience at Marsh Farm.

Co-parenting: Ashley Banjo and his ex-wife Francesca have reunited for a cozy Christmas Eve with their two young children meeting Santa and getting into the festive spirit

Francesca shared her 110,000 followers on Instagram and thanked her followers for their “love and support” before wishing them a Merry Christmas.

She posted a short clip of her and Ashley flashing a smile for the camera as the father-of-two holds his kids in his arms.

The photo was taken just before they left for Marsh Farm in Essex.

In another clip she shared with her Instagram followers, Francesca collected various bits from their special family day out.

Split: They didn’t let their divorce get in the way of giving little Rose, three, and Micah, two, an exciting Christmas Eve at the Father Christmas Experience at Marsh Farm

“A little bit of Christmas magic with a visit to the big man himself ❤️,” she wrote, while Ashley commented on a world and a heart emoji.

The exes were praised in the comments section where fans applauded their ability to co-parent.

One of them wrote, “I absolutely love the co-parenting you both do for your kids. I’m totally in awe because me and my ex’s father/two youngest just can’t do it.

“We are constantly at odds with each other and it is sad for my 2 babies. I praise you both ❤.”

Festive: Francesca shared her 110,000 followers on Instagram and thanked her followers for their ‘love and support’ before wishing them a Merry Christmas

Similarly, another added, ‘Well done co-parenting!’, while a third said, ‘Amazing how you and ashes can still stay so close and give your babies the best life possible ❤️ Merry Christmas to you all xx’

It wasn’t until the day before Christmas Eve that Ashley and Francesca revealed the news of their split to their combined 1.1 million followers.

Both took to their respective Instagrams on Thursday to announce that they had decided to part ways 18 months ago.

They wrote that their number one priority would be co-parenting their two children, Rose, three, and Micah, two.

Ashley and Francesca said, “After much thought and consideration, we both feel now is the time to share some personal news.

Split: The Dancing On Ice judge, 31, and Francesca are childhood sweethearts and have been together for 16 years; they became engaged in 2014 and married in 2015

“Almost a year and a half ago we made the difficult decision to part ways. Having been together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision taken lightly.

‘It was not easy and the processing of the situation certainly did not go quickly. But we feel that as we approach the new year, it’s time to share this news with others.

“Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision made is to ensure we can continue as a loving family and give the best of ourselves as parents.

Explanation: Both took to their respective Instagrams on Thursday to announce that they had decided to part ways 18 months ago

“Raising Rose and Micah in a healthy and happy environment is the most important thing for both of us.

“Sometimes people just go in different directions after so many years, but we do it lovingly and we keep trying to be both the best parents possible and the best friends for each other.

“We have always been private with our private lives, so we kindly ask everyone to continue to respect that privacy. We are not commenting further on the situation.

They concluded: ‘Thank you… Lots of love Ash and Chess x’

Francesca last posted to Ashley on her Instagram on Oct. 4 to wish him a happy birthday.

Parenting: The couple said their main focus will be on their two children, Rose and Micah after their divorce 18 months ago

She wrote, “Happy birthday @ashleybanjogram. We love you more than we could ever say in a caption.

“Everything you do, everything you give, and how tirelessly you work for us. Congratulations. We love you so much ❤️ xxxx’.

Ashley previously discussed the couple’s “tough” journey to conceive and his excitement at becoming a father for the first time during an interview on Lorraine.

Speaking of his excitement at 10 at the impending birth, he said, “There’s no number.

“Honestly, I think it’s quite surreal to think there’s a little baby Banjo on the way, little girl.”

In an earlier interview with The Sun, Ashley admitted that it was difficult when his busy schedule kept him away from his family.

Describing his life at the time as “great” raising children, he said, “You always hear the words that having kids is life-changing, but you don’t really know what it’s like until you experience it.”