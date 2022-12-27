Ashleigh Gardner Becomes #1 Ranked Off-Road in Women’s T20I

By Merry
Smriti Mandhana (third), who played a major role in India’s only win in those five matches, and Shafali Verma (sixth), who will lead India at the U-19 World Cup next month, are ranked in the top 10. hitters in T20I. However, the list is dominated by Australia, with Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney leading the way, Meg Lanning, soon to come out of an extended hiatus, at No. 5, Gardner seventh and Alyssa Healy ninth.
