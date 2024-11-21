Ashlee Simpson’s son Bronx is 1 foot taller than her in rare family photo for his 16th birthday

The son of Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz, Bronx, turned 16 on November 20.

His proud mother, 40, shared a gallery of images of his life on her Instagram in honor of the milestone birthday and called it the “greatest joy” of her life.

In the first image, Bronx absolutely towers over her 5-foot-7 mother as Ashlee rests her head on her firstborn’s shoulder.

‘Being your mother has been the greatest joy of my life. You are my rock my soul. My ride or die. “You have been the greatest blessing in life I could have ever dreamed of,” his caption began.

‘I wouldn’t be me without you. Thank you for choosing me to be a mom and YOUR mom. “You are so calm, coherent, bright, loving, kind-hearted, thoughtful, funny, mysterious and incredibly amazing.”

Ashlee shares the Bronx with her first husband, Fall Out Boy singer Pete Wentz, 45, to whom she was married from 2008 to 2011.

Bronx, the son of Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz, is 16 years old. His proud mother, 40, shared a gallery of images of his life on her Instagram. he is much taller than her

Bronx gets her height from her mother’s side of the family, as Ashlee was taller than her pop star ex-husband, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Her caption continued: ‘I thank God every day that I can be your mom. You are a true gift to this universe and I am so lucky that you are my cool, grown-up baby.

‘Happy 16th birthday. I love you. You were also born with this song. Thank you for making me the luckiest.

It’s unclear what song the Pieces of Me singer was talking about since her post had no music.

Earlier this month a journalist from TMZ asked Ashlee about rumors about her sister Jessica Simpson, 44, splitting from her husband Eric Johnson while she was dining at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills with Evan.

The journalist asked him: ‘Is it true? Know?’ and Ashlee said, ‘No.’

Recently, TMZ reported that “two people directly related to Jessica” had contacted divorce attorneys.

“Late last month, someone close to Jessica went to a Los Angeles divorce lawyer and told him that Jessica was unhappy with her marriage and wanted to set up a meeting with the lawyer and Simpson,” TMZ reported.

Ashlee also shared throwback photos from her pregnancy with Bronx.

Ashlee and Diana Ross’s son Evan has been married for a decade and shares daughter Jagger, nine, and son Ziggy, four.

The couple jetted off to a tropical location to celebrate their anniversary in September.

‘The 10th anniversary trip was heavenly, with lots of love and laughter ,’ she captioned her Instagram post with snaps from her trip.

The lovebirds enjoyed a late-night movie on the beach, a delicious anniversary gift, and flaunted their hotel room with rose petals scattered on their bed.