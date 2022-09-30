Ashlee Simpson wears low-cut top while out in Studio City… after surprise show with Demi Lovato

Ashlee Simpson looked stylish and happy on Friday as she stepped outside in Studio City, California.

The 37-year-old mother of three rocked a deep black top and showed a bit of her cleavage, days after her triumphant return to the stage.

On Wednesday, she joined Demi Lovato in Los Angeles for a surprise duet of her 2004 hit La La.

Ashlee smiled softly as she wore slim dark rectangular sunglasses with a dark sweater draped over her shoulders.

Her light brown hair was parted neatly in the middle with the front strands behind her ears.

Her shiny locks fell over her shoulders and down her back, cascading in a loosely textured pattern.

She wore small earrings and a dainty necklace with multiple charms, and added a black leather Chanel pouch over her body.

It had a classic chain strap with interwoven leather, and the designer bag was accentuated with a fuzzy pink ornament that hung from the side of it.

Simpson, who is married to Diana Ross’ son Evan Ross, paired her look with charcoal gray jeans.

They had a rip at the knee and a slightly cuffed, frayed hemline, and her sleeveless top was tucked in.

Finally, Ashlee, formally married to rock star Pete Wentz, slipped her feet into a pair of backless black flats.

The outing comes two days after she took the stage for her first performance in a very long time.

Simpson rose to fame as a singer-songwriter in the early 2000s, following in the footsteps of her famous big sister Jessica Simpson, 42.

Ashlee made a name for herself as the pop-rock, rebellious antidote to her sibling’s squeaky clean bubblegum pop image.

Her debut album Autobiography became a huge success after it was released under Geffen.

Living legends: the two stars brought a lot of energy to their surprising duet on Wednesday evening

Demi brought Ashlee onstage to sing with her as she turned her song La La Land into Ashlee’s Y2K tune.

It came after Ashlee took to social media earlier in the day to tease that she had a “surprise” for her Los Angeles fans.

After the show, Demi posted clips from the performance and simply wrote in the caption, “Thank you @ashleesimpsonross.”