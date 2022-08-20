Ashlee Simpson is business casual in a structured pink blazer as she steps out with daughter Jagger

<!–

Ashlee Simpson spent Friday one-on-one time with her daughter Jagger Snow Ross in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old mother of three, dressed in a pink and white structured blazer with an understated checkered pattern.

The singer-songwriter added a touch of glamor to her look and covered her eyes with large tortoiseshell colors.

The Texas-born superstar kept the look casual with a white crew-neck tee under her jacket.

She paired her top half with a light wash, wide legs with a frayed hemline.

Ashlee made bold statements with the addition of a large black leather tote and chunky gold hoops.

Her dirty blonde hair was slicked back into a neat braid in the center of her head and styled in a center part.

Simpson, who has been married to Evan Ross, 33, since 2014, slipped her feet into a pair of pink Christian Dior flats.

Her long, almond-shaped nails were covered in a glossy, deep burgundy shade that matched her pedicure.

Jagger, seven, accompanied her mother in a pink shirt with white polka dots and white shorts with a soft pink heart pattern.

Ashlee also shares son Ziggy, 21 months, with Ross, and 13-year-old Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Last month, the entertainer was spotted at Dick’s Sporting Goods with her teen wearing a Michael Jackson T-shirt.

His buzzing hairdo was bleached blonde when he joined his mother in navy blue Nike shorts and black flip flops.

Ashlee and Pete married in May 2008 and welcomed their son in November. They stayed together for three years before divorcing in 2011.