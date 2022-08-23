Ashlee Simpson holds hands with her husband Evan Ross as they take a stroll in Los Angeles

Ashlee Simpson was spotted on a romantic getaway with her husband, Evan Ross, in Los Angeles earlier on Monday.

The Pieces Of Me singer, 37, and the musician, 33, seemed in good spirits as they stepped into the summer heat hand in hand.

The couple, who share two children, are preparing to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary later this month on August 30.

Afternoon outing: Ashlee Simpson, 37, was spotted with her husband, Evan Ross, 33, as they stepped into Los Angeles earlier on Monday

The star made sure she looked stylishly casual as she walked the bustling streets of the City of Angels.

The beauty wore a black top which she paired with light blue jeans. She added a long pink blazer over the outfit for a pop of color.

Ashlee opted for comfort and slipped into a pair of black flats for her walk with her husband.

Cute! The two stars were seen holding hands during their outing in the summer heat earlier Monday

To enhance her look, the artist wore a black Chanel luxury bag to match other colors of her outfit.

Her hair was parted in the middle and she let her long locks fall naturally over her shoulders.

Ashlee added oval sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing sun and completed her look with a small pair of earrings.

Evan also kept his ensemble simple and casual, wearing tight black pants along with a plain gray T-shirt.

He put on a pair of white sneakers as they walked through the city. He added an assortment of necklaces and a silver bracelet to his left wrist.

Quick Chat: The star was spotted having a nice chat with a friend as she stepped outside

Ashlee and Evan, the son of iconic singer Diana Ross, first bonded as more than just friends in 2013 after they crossed paths at a friend’s party.

At the time, a source said Us Weekly that although they had sparked a romance in 2013, the two had known each other before that.

“Evan and Ashlee have been friends for a long time, probably ten years,” explains the insider. “They have a long bond. They already know each other very well.’

The couple got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot later that year. They share two children together, daughter Jagger, born in 2015, and their son, Ziggy Blu, who was welcomed into the world in 2020.

The actress shares another son, Bronx, from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy bandmate, Pete Wentz.

First Meeting: Ashlee and Evan were first linked when they met at a friend’s party in 2013; pictured in June in West Hollywood

During a joint interview on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, the two lovebirds opened up about their relationship.

Speaking of their first meeting, Ashlee explained, “There was an instant connection.”

“We started seeing each other and I feel like shortly after we were like, ‘Oh, we’re getting married,'” she added.