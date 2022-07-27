Ashlee Simpson enjoys quality time with son Bronx Wentz… as ex Pete Wentz hits the tennis courts

Ashlee Simpson couldn’t have smiled wider as she enjoyed some quality time with her son Bronx Wentz in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Ashlee + Evan star, 37, kept it casual in a black short-sleeved t-shirt and black straight-leg jeans as she went shopping with her 13-year-old son.

The Shadow singer’s blond hair was pulled back in a loose bun.

She appeared to be wearing natural makeup, wore wide-angle tortoiseshell sunglasses, and wore a quilted lavender crossover on her back as they exited the Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Bronx, looked hip in a vintage Michael Jackson concert t-shirt, blue basketball shorts, white socks and flip flops.

While mom and son made their purchases, Bronx’s dad, Pete Wentz, 43, was playing tennis with a friend.

The Fallout Boy bassist was seen in a Nigerian men’s football jersey, sports cap, dark shorts and sneakers.

His opponent was decked out in dark shorts and a navy blue Maple Leafs Hockey t-shirt.

Pete’s partner, Meagan Camper, joined in for fun. The 33-year-old model showed off her tight legs with a black tennis skirt.

She appeared makeup-free and completed her outfit with a billed sports cap, a long-sleeved top and white sneakers.

Fallout Boy recently completed some European dates on the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer.

Ashlee and Pete were married in May 2008 and Bronx arrived in November of the same year. The couple stayed together for three years before divorcing in 2011.

When it comes to co-parenting, the Centuries artists told US Weekly in 2019 that ‘tell someone what’s the key to’ [coparenting] it would be insane. I think it’s important to listen and give people balance.’

He called his ex “a great mother.”

Since their split, the Melrose Place actress has been married to musician and actor Evan Ross, 33. The couple married in 2014 and are parents to two children: Jagger Snow, who turns seven this week, and Ziggy Blu, 21 months.

The couple will lend their voices to the upcoming animated movie Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.

Pete and Meagan have also expanded their family by two. They are parents to Saint Lazlo, who will be eight in August, and Marvel Jane, who is four.

