Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross keep warm while holding hands

Winter has officially begun.

But Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross stayed warm as they enjoyed a walk in chilly Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The singer, 38, was seen holding hands with her husband, 34, as they enjoyed a walk in Studio City.

Ashlee pulled on a cozy red sweater with white stripes on the arms and a brown knit that fell to her shoulders.

She donned a huge black hat that kept her head warm and let her auburn hair fall to her upper chest.

The Pieces of Me singer wore dark blue denim overalls under the red coat and walked around in white and brown sneakers.

Ashlee wrapped a leopard print bag around her shoulder and big movie star sunglasses shaded her eyes from the sun.

Ross wore a stained gray T-shirt over a long-sleeved white shirt and a black sweatshirt that hung to the top of his ankles.

He walked around in massive black combat boots, and his hair was dyed a platinum blonde, barely sticking out on top of his head.

The happy couple stopped at a store to do some shopping at the City of Angels store.

Simpson and Ross got together in 2013 and got engaged less than a year later, in January 2014.

They got married in Connecticut in 2014 at the estate of famous singer Diana Ross. Diana, 78, is Evan’s mother.

They welcomed daughter Jagger into the family in July 2015. They then welcomed son Ziggy in October 2020.

Ashlee also shared another son, 14-year-old Bronx Wentz, with Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.