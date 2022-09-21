Ashfield councillor in hot water following lockdown meetings… in his hot tub!

<!–

Most people were cut off from friends, family and colleagues in lockdown – but not council leader Tom Hollis, who welcomed a stream of visitors as he held meetings in his garden hot tub.

He is said to have played music at the council meetings, which were reportedly held from morning to night with varying numbers of people.

Neighbor Shannon Jones-Golding became so concerned that she alerted the police, but was told that Hollis had not broken any rules as a key employee. However, magistrates learned that after officers visited Hollis’ home in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, Hollis began to ‘intimidate’ the mother of two and her partner, Luke Golding.

Hollis, 28, an independent member of the Ashfield District Council, of which he is deputy leader, is said to have told her: ‘I know it was you who anonymously called the police. I heard your voice. I have contacts with the police.’

He added that he had “made the rules” and said she would be “ready to intimidate a key employee,” the Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Ashfield District Council deputy leader Tom Hollis (pictured) told his neighbor he had “made the rules” when she accused him of breaking lockdown restrictions

The independent councilor had held meetings in his hot tub during the pandemic, with neighbor Shannon Jones-Golding alerting police. (Stock Image)

Two weeks later, Hollis accused his neighbors of breaking lockdown rules when Mr Golding’s father repaired a bicycle in their yard. The councilor allegedly filmed over the fence and called Mr Golding a ‘pedophile’ before making a phone call in which he reportedly ‘screamed’ that he was being threatened with a carving knife.

The police who responded rejected the claim after seeing footage taken by Ms Jones-Golding. Hollis is also charged with sending the couple “malicious emails” and messages on council head letters signed “deputy leader.” They claim this amounts to harassment.

Errol Ballentyne, on the defensive, said Mrs Jones-Golding was conducting a ‘vendetta’. Hollis denies two cases of intimidation without violence. The case continues.