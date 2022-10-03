Asher Keddie, Vincent Fantauzzo seen at Melbourne Airport with sons – Page

<!–

Asher Keddie and Vincent Fantauzzo flew back to Melbourne with their two children on Sunday after a family holiday during the school holidays.

The Offspring star, 48, and her artist husband, 45, were joined by their sons Luca and Valentino as they made their way through the airport after finishing their trip.

The Gold Logie-winning actress dressed for comfort in a dark gray T-shirt and cream pants while wearing a brown knit sweater.

She wore white sneakers and a brown leather crossbody bag.

Vincent also wore a T-shirt, which he combined with jeans and sneakers.

The couple, who married barefoot in Fiji in April 2014, kept a close eye on their boys as they hailed a taxi outside the airport.

Valentino had fun pushing his suitcase.

Last week Asher wrote a tribute to Vincent for his 45th birthday.

“Congratulations, rock star. We love you @vincent_fantauzzo,” she wrote on Instagram.

She previously wrote about the artist on Valentine’s Day: “Dear husband, dear father, dear friend #forevervalentine @vincent_fantauzzo.”

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on the beach on Fiji’s Turtle Island, with only one guest: Luca, Vincent’s 10-year-old son from a previous marriage.

The couple welcomed a son of their own, Valentino, in March 2015.

They first met at Vincent’s art studio in Melbourne in 2012, but he was late and she was about to leave.

She told InStyle magazine: “I saw this incredibly beautiful yet chaotic man come out of the building and frantically look around — I’d never met him before, but I recognized him from pictures — and I thought, ‘Oh my God, that is him!”

“Look, this is definitely going to sound like a ridiculous movie scene, but there’s no point in downplaying it.

“It was one of those very special moments in life where we walked up to each other and both felt exactly the same, which was, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going to be with this person. [forever]’before anything was said.’