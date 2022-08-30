Ashen-faced Ohio woman, 22, sits next to dad moments he was filmed shooting her ex-boyfriend dead

An Ohio woman reached for a pillow while talking to police after her father shot and killed her “intruder” ex-boyfriend on their porch while trying to break in.

James Rayl, 22, was shot three times by Michell Duckro, 52, after arriving at their home unannounced on July 31.

Rayl had previously dated Duckro’s daughter, Allyson, 22, but the couple broke up a year and a half before the tragic incident.

New footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mitchell, his wife Stacie, 51, and Allyson moments after the horror shooting being interviewed by officers.

Rayl left a voicemail with his ex-girlfriend the night before the shooting, saying he wanted to see how she was doing.

Chilling Ring CCTV footage captured the moment Duckro shot through the front door of his North Kuther Road property, killing the unarmed Rayl.

You can see Rayl trying to make his way into the property while Duckro says ‘James no, get off my porch’ and then ‘I have a gun’ before shooting him.

He then stumbles away from the door before collapsing into the driveway of the property, with only his feet visible on camera.

Neighbors also rush out after hearing “four or five” gunshots, but they left Rayl on the floor dying for at least seven minutes before police arrived.

Insensitive neighbors stare at Rayl as he lies dying on the porch of his ex-girlfriend’s family property in Sidney, Ohio, on July 31.

Mitch Duckro, 52, and his daughter Allyson, 22, can be seen here talking to Shelby County Sheriff’s officers for the first time here

James Rayl, 22, tried to break into ex-girlfriend Allyson Duckro’s house when her father shot and killed him three times

You can see Jeffery Hereford walking across Duckro’s front yard and say ‘don’t shoot me’ and ‘he doesn’t have a gun’.

He then said ‘he’s dead, he’s been shot’ and ‘he’s not moving’, before he and two others discuss him for seven minutes as Rayl lay dying.

Stacie told neighbors they had already called 911 and were initially told not to approach because they believed he had a gun.

Then she can be heard yelling ‘he tried to get to our daughter’ and ‘he tried to break in’.

Hereford then asked ‘did you shoot him?’ before saying ‘yes!’ shouted back. to him, and he replied, ‘he does not move, he is not going anywhere’.

Two other neighbors can also be seen looking around while waiting for the police.

They said ‘he’s barely breathing, he’s having trouble breathing’ and ‘I don’t see any blood’ before walking over to Rayl’s body and adding ‘he’s dead’.

The Duckro’s $436,000 property in Ohio has also been put up for sale since the incident.

Allyson appears to smile in an interview with officers, and was heard on a 911 call telling her father he “saved her life” after Rayl allegedly tried to break into the house

After waiting outside the door for a few minutes, Rayl tries to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house while the residents yelled at him for him to stop and leave the porch.

Rayl was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, with an autopsy determining he suffered two gunshot wounds to the shoulders and a fatal wound to the back.

In his last voicemail to his ex, Rayl says, “Hi Ally, it’s James, I just wanted to get in touch because I just wanted to see how you are doing.

“And maybe hear from you if that’s okay, I guess. It’s been a while since I talked to you and I don’t know, I feel, I don’t know what I feel.’

Duckro reportedly replied to him with ‘what’s up’ after receiving the voicemail, despite claims by the family that it was ‘scary’.

Sources have also claimed that Allyson had previously worked as a dispatcher with the sheriff’s department.

A grand jury ruled 8 to 1 that Duckro should not be charged with a felony under the “Stand Your Ground” rule in the Ohio state legislature.

The legislation and ‘Castel Doctrine’ laws allow homeowners to use deadly force when threatened.

The 911 call features Allyson Duckro praising her father and saying, “Dad, you couldn’t have done anything, you saved my life.”

James Rayl, 22, waited at Allyson Duckro’s front door just before her father shot him three times as he tried to break in

The Duckro’s $436,000 property in Ohio has also been put up for sale since the incident, with the family apparently planning to move.

In a joint statement, the Shelby County Prosecutor and the Shelby County Sheriffs Office said, “The front door was a solid wood door with a deadbolt lock.

‘The deadbolt turned out to be in the locked position and the housing on the lock side of the door was broken.

“Three holes were found in the decorative glass window in the door and three hollow point 9mm spent cartridges were found on the floor. The weapon was on the mantelpiece of the fireplace.

The residents of the residence were identified as Mitch Duckro, Stacy Duckro and Allyson Duckro, and the first interviews with the Duckros were conducted on the spot.

“Mitch Duckro admitted that he fired the weapon and admitted to firing it three times. Allyson Duckro said she was acquainted with James Rayl, as they dated until they broke up a year and a half earlier.

“She notified the police of a voicemail that Rayl had left her late the night before.”

Rayl’s family has launched a ‘Justice for James’ campaign, saying he was ‘killed’ by Duckro and that ‘justice will be served’.

His sister, Jessica, also posted online: “Mitch shot him in the back and killed him. And we know more than just that Mitchy.

“I hope your days are more miserable than ever. You are a disgusting excuse of a human being along with your daughter.’