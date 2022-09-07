Ashely Bropho, who grew up with Cleo Smith abductor Terrence Kelly, admits to assaulting a child

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man who grew up alongside Cleo Smith’s kidnapper has admitted to luring a young girl from a park and sexually assaulting her.

Ashely Bropho, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one count of encouraging a child to engage in sexual acts after she led the nine-year-old away from Doubleview Park, near Perth’s Newborough Primary School, in July.

In exchange for his admission of guilt, the WA police dropped a fourth charge of detaining another person with intent to gain an advantage.

Ashely Bropho, who grew up alongside Terence Kelly, Cleo Smith’s kidnapper (pictured), admitted to sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl

Cleo Smith (pictured with her mother) was four years old when she was abducted from her family’s remote campground and held in Kelly’s home for 18 days

After his arrest, it was revealed that Bropho had grown up in the same household as Cleo Smith’s kidnapper.

Four-year-old Cleo was taken from her family’s tent on October 16, 2021 at a remote campground in Carnarvon, WA.

Her kidnapping sparked an 18-day statewide search that lasted until she was found by police on Nov. 3 at the home of Terence Kelly’s Housing Commission, just a few blocks from her own home.

Kelly will be convicted of kidnapping Cleo for two days in December after pleading guilty.

The court heard that Bropho took the nine-year-old girl to his state house, 300 meters from the park.

He then sexually assaulted her before she managed to run away and tell her family what had happened.

Bropho was arrested a short time later and remains in custody until convicted in November.

Bropho lured the nine-year-old girl from a playground (example above) to his house, 300 meters away, where he sexually assaulted her before she managed to escape and tell her family

Bropho is the grandson of the late Aboriginal elder Penny Walker.

Mrs Walker took Bropho into her home when he was only two years old because his ‘mother didn’t want him and she threw him away’.

“I looked down on him and this little boy – God gave me something back in my life… my children,” she said The Western Australian.

Kelly and his brother also lived with Mrs. Walker after his mother, Mrs. Walker’s daughter, died of multiple sclerosis.