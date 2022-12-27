Ashanti aims to shed more light on sexual harassment in the music industry after sharing her story:

Ashanti hopes to shed more light on the sexual harassment that occurs in the music industry after she bravely shared her story earlier this month.

The 42-year-old hitmaker, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, opened up to people magazine on Tuesday about the difficulties he has had to overcome during his two-decade career.

She said, “Honestly, I’m not sure if another artist could deal with what I’ve dealt with.”

Shining star: Ashanti (pictured in New York on December 13) told People magazine on Tuesday that she hopes to shed more light on sexual harassment happening in the music industry after she bravely shared her story earlier in this month.

Ashanti had revealed that a close-knit male music producer had offered her two songs for free, originally, before backing out of the offer and giving her the ultimatum to shower with him or pay $40,000 for each song.

Of that proposition she said: ‘I really, genuinely thought he was joking. You can sense that someone is cool and in the back of their mind, they have an ulterior motive.

‘Things like that can happen to Ashanti, so they can happen to anyone, and I’ve heard worse stories.’

The 42-year-old hitmaker, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, said: “Honestly, I’m not sure if another artist could deal with what I’ve dealt with.”

Earlier this month, Ashanti made a shocking claim about a producer trying to ransom her songs in exchange for sex during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show.

While speaking to presenters Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, the 42-year-old singer revealed she was in a “crazy situation with a producer” who she said worked with her on two records.

After explaining that he told her that she was his ‘homie’ and that he was ‘not going to charge her’ for two songs they worked on, she said that everything changed when it came time to put out the album.

It’s not cool: Earlier this month, Ashanti made a shocking claim about a producer trying to ransom her songs in exchange for sex during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show.

To her horror, she said that he asked her to “take a bath together”, which she thought was a joke.

“I thought he was kidding,” he explained, before saying he made it clear he was “very serious” or would expect her to pay him “$40,000 a track.”

She continued: “Again, I thought he was kidding because, you know, we’d been working together for, I don’t know, a couple of weeks.”

Strange: While speaking to presenters Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, the 42-year-old singer reportedly revealed she was in a “crazy situation with a producer” who she said worked with her on two records

Fear: After explaining that he told her that she was his ‘homie’ and that he was ‘not going to charge’ for two songs they worked on, she said that everything changed when it was time to put out the album.

Once she knew he was serious, the star said she had to “make some phone calls” to get the situation under control.

Ashanti said she plans to elaborate on the terrifying experience in her upcoming documentary, which she is currently working on.

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo, he spoke a bit about sexual harassment, but never said the name of the producer.

Shocking: To her horror, she said he asked her to “take a bath together,” which she thought was a joke.

She said that once she turned down the producer, who had a “little crush” on her, “all of a sudden the song became $45K.”

After his family chimed in, he said his “apology came” in the form of “three free records.”

“And I got two of them mixed and mastered for free,” added the Grammy winner.

Impressive: In April, Ashanti received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after scoring 16 top 40 hits on the Hot 100 over the past two decades; seen earlier this year

In April, Ashanti received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after scoring 16 top 40 hits on the Hot 100 over the past two decades.

He has released six albums, with his self-titled debut album selling an impressive 503,000 copies in its first week of release.

She even became a Guinness World Record holder for the best-selling debut artist (for a woman) for her 2002 record.