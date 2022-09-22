Ash Pollard pays tribute to daughter Clementine on her second birthday

Former My Kitchen Rules star turned radio host Ash Pollard paid a sweet tribute to her daughter Clementine on her second birthday on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old shared a precious gallery of photos on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

One photo showed a very pregnant Ash showing off her big belly and giving a thumbs up as she rested on a hospital bed.

Radio host Ash Pollard paid tribute to her daughter Clementine (pictured together) on Wednesday on her second birthday

Another heartwarming photo was a newborn Clementine snuggled up in a blanket with a nearby hand carefully protecting her.

Ash captioned the sweet photos with some touching words: “Happy 2nd Birthday to my darling Clementine. The best surprise of my life! I love you with all my heart.’

Many of Ash’s 103,000 followers were quick to extend their good wishes.

Actress Danielle Spencer wrote “Happy Birthday to your little cherub” while entertainer Rhonda Burchmore posted a love heart emoji.

Ash shares two daughters with her partner Pete Ferne, Clementine and nine-month-old Claudia.

Earlier this month, Ash revealed that she wants to be “shamelessly” cast on another TV show.

The former My Kitchen Rules star said she doesn’t want to follow the path of spruiking products on Instagram like many reality stars before her.

“I’m shameless, I don’t want to be an influencer, I want to be on reality TV,” she said The Herald Sun.

Her wish list includes Celebrity Apprentice Australia and The Amazing Race.

Ash shares Clementine with her longtime partner Pete Ferne (pictured)