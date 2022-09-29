Ash Barty’s surprising job at Optus is revealed

Ash Barty started a job at Optus just a month before 10 million of the telco’s customers saw their personal data leaked – and the company will now hope to use her star power to restore its reputation.

Former world number one Barty is Optus Chief of Inspiration.

On LinkedIn, Barty described his role at Optus as inspiring the next generation, inspiring action, workplace inspiration, team motivation and golf.

In an official announcement in August, Optus said the role will see Barty participate in employee engagement programs and community-focused campaigns aimed at connecting Australians together and inspiring them to say ‘yes’ to their dreams, goals and ambitions.

In an interview last week, Barty said she wants to work with Optus to ensure Australians around the country can achieve their hopes and dreams

CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin hailed the appointment of Barty to the role.

‘Delighted to announce that Ash Barty has joined us @Optus as our new Head of Inspiration!

‘We are proud to partner with an inspiring Australian who shares our values ​​and wants to encourage others to unlock the power of ‘yes’. Welcome to the Optus family, Ash!’

Barty’s appointment to the role comes after F1 star Daniel Ricciardo was appointed Optus Chief Optimism Officer in September 2020.

The two sports stars appeared in a bizarre video on a golf course to promote Barty’s new job in August.

At the time, Barty said she wanted to help Australians be ‘the best version of themselves’.

‘Inspiration for me has always been my north star, helping to inspire Australians and encourage them to be the best version of themselves – and I can’t wait to do that with Optus,’ she said at the company’s YouTube channel.

Since her shock retirement in March following a fairytale win at the Australian Open, Barty has had a hand in plenty of cakes.

Ash Barty retired shortly after winning the Australian Open earlier this year

She married long-term partner Garry Kissick, slid down the famous Fight MND slide in the AFL, made a shoe at Mick Fanning’s charity golf day, published a string of children’s books and spent plenty of time on the links.

Barty has repeatedly said she was not interested in performing at an elite level again, although she is clearly capable, as evidenced by her brief Women’s Big Bash League career when she took some time away from tennis.

Instead, she has moved into the high-flying corporate world.

“Whether it’s sports or business, the most important thing is to find what makes you happy,” Barty told Herald Sun when discussing her new role at Optus.

‘Sometimes it means the brave or courageous decision, the conscious decision to say yes (Optus’ tagline) and to feel like you’re making a difference.’