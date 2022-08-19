Ash Barty reveals her big retirement regret about Serena Williams as American prepares to bow out

<!–

Australian tennis star Ash Barty first spoke about her unfinished business with Serena Williams when she admitted she would have loved to play one last time against the retiring American superstar.

Williams, a 40-year-old 23-time grand slam champion, has announced that he will retire from the sport after the US Open in September.

Barty, 26, announced five months ago that she had stopped playing tennis with a shock.

Ash Barty and Serena Williams shake hands during the 2014 Australian Open. Williams won the match 6-2 6-1

Williams won in three sets when the pair clashed at the 2018 French Open – and Barty has now revealed she would have loved a chance to tie the score with the American superstar

The pair have only faced each other twice over the years, with Serena winning both times.

Williams defeated a teenage Barty at the Australian Open in 2014 in straight sets, 6-2 6-1, before taking on another over the Australian golden girl at the French Open in 2018.

Their second meeting was a closer affair, reflecting Barty’s massive improvement, with the Aussie going into threes after winning the first set 6-3.

Barty told the Sydney Morning Herald that she doesn’t regret her playing career, but she wouldn’t mind going back to Williams one more time to try and get one back.

‘The first [time] I was a very young girl who was intimidated,” Barty said.

“The second time I thought I had a chance and I did. But the way she plays and her grandeur was too good for me.

“I would have liked to challenge myself one last time. That’s my competitive spirit and I learn from the experiences I had.

Williams is pictured as Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open. A brilliant Raducanu beat Williams 6-4, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes

“Not many people on this planet can say they played Serena and I’m one of the few people who really got to experience her when she was at her best.

“And I think that was very exciting. It is a memory and an experience that I will never forget and from which I will learn a lot.’

Earlier this week, Ash Barty announced her new and very unusual job title at one of Australia’s largest companies. She is the new Chief of Inspiration for Optus – a role with an unusual title.

“Inspiration for me has always been my Northern Star, helping to inspire Aussies and encouraging them to be the best version of themselves – and I can’t wait to do that with Optus,” said Barty.

Ash Barty announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 26 as the world’s number 1 and reigning champion of the Australian Open and Wimbledon

Since her shocking retirement in March after a fairytale win at the Australian Open, Barty has been very active.

The three-time major winner married his longtime partner Garry Kissick, donned a shoe on Mick Fanning’s charity golf day and released a series of children’s books and spent a lot of time on the links – sparking rumors that Barty would try to move into professional golf. .

The Australian golden girl is also putting the finishing touches to her memoir, which will be available for presale in November.