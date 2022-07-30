Ash Barty MARRIES her long-time boyfriend Garry Kissick in private ceremony in Queensland
Ash Barty has married long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick in a very private ceremony at an undisclosed location in Queensland.
The tennis player was surrounded by family and close friends when she tied the knot earlier this month, sharing only a photo of the wedding on Instagram on Saturday night.
The guest list included fellow tennis stars Pat Rafter, Casey Dellacqua and Alisha Molik.
