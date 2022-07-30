WhatsNew2Day
Ash Barty MARRIES her long-time boyfriend Garry Kissick in private ceremony in Queensland

Ash Barty MARRIES her longtime boyfriend in a VERY secret and intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family – and a handful of tennis stars

Ash Barty has married long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick in a very private ceremony at an undisclosed location in Queensland.

The tennis player was surrounded by family and close friends when she tied the knot earlier this month, sharing only a photo of the wedding on Instagram on Saturday night.

The guest list included fellow tennis stars Pat Rafter, Casey Dellacqua and Alisha Molik.

