Ash Barty keeps things casual as she heads out to dinner with a friend in Sydney

Newlywed Ash Barty seemed in good spirits on Friday when she went out for dinner with a friend in Sydney’s CBD.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 26, dressed for comfort in a simple matching black top and pants and white sneakers.

Her natural beauty shone through as she sauntered through Sydney’s hot spots in search of the perfect restaurant to eat.

The brunette seemed lost in a deep conversation with her blonde boyfriend and had a focused expression on her face as they strolled through the CBD together.

Sports fans will be delighted to see the world’s number one tennis player find time to relax after her amazing resignation from the sport in March.

After her departure, she focused on her personal life and just married Australian professional golfer Garry Kissick last month, after five years of dating.

Her night out comes just months after she shocked the sports world by announcing her retirement in an emotional video, revealing she was “used up” physically and emotionally.

She announced via a video on her Instagram account in March that she was quitting the sport after spending nearly three years as the world’s best player.

“It’s my first time saying it out loud so it’s hard to say, but I’m so happy and I’m so ready,” she explained in the video, where she was joined by a former doubles partner and a good friend Casey Dellacqua.

Barty captured the world’s No. 1 position on June 24, 2019 and never relinquished it for the next two and a half years with high finishes in Grand Slams.

She said in her retirement video that she was excited “about my next chapter as Ash Barty the person and not the athlete.”

Barty recently announced that she was writing a memoir titled My Dream Time, which will be out later this year.

After her departure, Ash has focused on her personal life and just married Australian professional golfer Garry Kissick last month, after five years of dating. pictured