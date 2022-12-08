Asda cuts price of petrol by 4.4p a litre and diesel by 5.5p

Asda has cut the price of petrol by an average of 4.4p per liter and diesel by 5.5p after months of rising fuel costs.

The supermarket giant has been making the changes to its 320 petrol stations across the UK over the past two days.

Price reductions were not publicly announced by Asda, with the move described by the RAC as something that was ‘overdue’.

The other three supermarkets, Tesco, Morrison’s and Sainsbury’s, which also sell fuel, have yet to lower their prices.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: ‘While we are pleased that a major supermarket chain has finally heeded our calls to pass on the massive drop in wholesale prices of both fuels, the fact that these price cuts have been implemented so quietly is certainly recognition . that they should have come much sooner.

Asda now charges an average of 153.5 pence for petrol and 176.7 pence for diesel, which is about 2 pence less than its rivals.

“We are urging the other three supermarkets to quickly catch up – or go even further – and provide drivers with much-needed relief from high prices the next time they fill up.

“If they do, it will bring the average price of petrol in the UK down from the current 157.8 pence, which will benefit motorists everywhere.

“Despite these cuts, our analysis of wholesale data shows that this should be just the beginning, as there is easily room for a further 10 pence a liter from the current average price of both petrol and diesel.

“Perhaps it will be Asda that takes a leading position again by cutting its prices further to help drivers save money in the run-up to Christmas.”

It comes months after the RAC warned of rising fuel prices due to a major cut in oil exports.

Some of the world’s largest oil-producing countries agreed in October to reduce the amount they exported to Western countries in a bid to stabilize falling crude oil prices.

Members of Opec+ – a group representing oil-producing countries – including Saudi Arabia and Russia – said they planned to cut production by two million barrels a day.

British automotive groups, including the RAC, warned that OPEC+’s export restriction would ‘inevitably’ lead to rising petrol and diesel prices.

And it came as a major blow to drivers and businesses looking to tighten their belts amid rising inflation and energy prices in the UK.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams, warning of possible increases in petrol and diesel prices, said: ‘Such a deep oil production cut will inevitably lead to rising oil prices, driving up the wholesale cost of fuel.

‘The question is when and to what extent retailers choose to pass on these higher costs to their filling stations.’

Saudi Arabian-led OPEC+ announced plans to cut oil production by two million barrels per day in October.

It was a move that was criticized by the US and also shocked Europe, it was announced after an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.

OPEC+ said the decision was a step to stabilize global crude oil prices.

Prices skyrocketed earlier this year on the back of a huge global spike in demand as countries and companies appeared to be boosting their economies again after Covid restrictions.

But they started to fall due to a drop in demand – mainly due to inflation and global economic uncertainty.

However, the move by OPEC+, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, was designed to bolster the Kremlin’s finances and help Putin weather a looming European oil import ban that would push fuel prices up globally.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre described the decision as a “mistake” and said it was “misguided.”

Previously, motorist groups claimed drivers were being denied a further 10p reduction in petrol prices as major retailers increased profit margins.

The RAC said the average price of a liter of fuel in the UK fell nearly 7 pence in September to 162.9 pence as oil prices plummeted.

This was the sixth largest monthly drop in average gasoline prices since 2000, but the drop should have been bigger, the car service company claimed.

According to RAC figures for recent months, the average price of petrol used to be 162.3 pence per litre, while that of diesel was 180.28 pence per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: ‘Drivers really should have seen a much bigger drop as the wholesale price of petrol supplied has been around 120 pence all month.

This means petrol stations across the country should have shown prices around 152p as the long term margin on lead free is 7p per litre.

“In stark contrast, data from RAC Fuel Watch has shown margins to be around 17 pence per liter – a huge 10 pence more than normal.”

Supermarkets normally charge about 3.5 pence a liter less than the UK average, but are currently only about 1.5 pence cheaper.

Mr Williams noted that Morrisons offered fuel at a discount to customers who spend a certain amount of money in the store.

This is a form of promotion that is “only seen when supermarkets take advantage of lower wholesale prices,” he explains.

He urged drivers to “shop around for the best deals” rather than “simply assume” that supermarkets are the cheapest fuel dealers, because they were in the past.

The average price of a liter of diesel fell by 3.5 pence to 180.2 pence in September.