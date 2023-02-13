asap rocky celebrates after girlfriend rihanna revealed their pregnancy news

A$AP Rocky was in high spirits after Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement and was seen celebrating post-match at the Maya Club in Phoenix, Arizona. He wore a leather jacket covered in the American flag and a matching bandana. Rihanna confirmed the news during her Super Bowl performance, with many celebrities including her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown sending their well-wishes. She became the first pregnant woman to star in a halftime show, and A$AP Rocky supported her every move, filming her performance and cheering her on from the audience.

His girlfriend Rihanna revealed that they were expecting their second child together during her Super Bowl performance on Sunday night.

And A$AP Rocky was in high spirits after the announcement, as he was celebrated post-match at the Maya Club in Pheonix, Arizona.

The rapper, 34, wore a leather jacket covered in the American flag with a matching bandana and a pair of white-rimmed, black-lens sunglasses.

A$AP smoked a large rolled cigarette while heading to the club with his friends, where he could be seen reclining in a VIP area.

The star raised his arm in the air as he celebrated the good news that the couple are expecting their second child together, nine months after the birth of their son.

Father in the making! A$AP Rocky was in high spirits after Rihanna’s pregnancy news when he was spotted post-match at the Maya Club in Pheonix, Arizona.

The nine-time Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant after surprising fans with a baby bump during her much-anticipated Super Bowl 57 comeback.

Rihanna caused a frenzy on social media when she took the stage and rubbed her belly in front of a global audience of millions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

A rep for star confirmed the baby news shortly after the performance ended.

It is her first time performing on live television since 2018, where she took the stage with DJ Khaled to sing Wild Thoughts at the Grammy Awards.

Rihanna kicked off the show on a platform high above the field as she released her single B**** Better Have My Money. She was dressed in a baggy scarlet jumpsuit that covered her curves and was loosely tied around her head.

However, she wore a form-fitting bodysuit underneath that emphasized her burgeoning baby bump.

She shares her first child, who was born on May 13, 2022, with the rapper A$AP Rocky, who kept a low profile at the event. The two have kept their growing family under the radar, and so far neither musician has shared their child’s name.

The hitmaker paired the suit with a set of chunky red sneakers. The platform from which she was suspended then descended to the field, where she joined a bevy of dancers in white on stage.

Clothing: The rapper, 34, wore a leather jacket covered in the American flag with a matching bandana and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses with black lenses

She kept her dance moves to a minimum while letting the backup dancers pick up the slack.

Rihanna stuck with the hits and revealed no new songs during her performance, which contained 12 songs. She made the crowd go wild when she transitioned to Where Have You Been, followed by the hit Only Girl (In The World).

We Found Love, Rude Boy and her hit Work followed, although her collaborator Drake was not featured on the later track. She continued with Wild Thoughts and Pour It Up.

Celebration: ASAP celebrated the good news that the couple are expecting their second child together, nine months after the birth of their baby boy

The hitmaker made some controversial song choices, including a snippet of her verse from rapper Kanye West’s All Of The Lights, and she also sang a segment of Jay-Z’s Run This Town, which also featured West in the original version.

West was disgraced after making numerous anti-Semitic remarks, including allegedly praising Adolf Hitler.

Rihanna ended her performance with Umbrella’s one-two punch, then Diamonds to close.

In the audience, A$AP proved to be Rihanna’s biggest supporter, cheering her on as she headlined the halftime show.

As the superstar took the stage for her first live event in seven years, her rapper beau dutifully filmed her performance and even wore a black leather jacket with her tattooed hand holding a football on the back.

The father of a child beamed as he watched Rihanna mesmerize the audience with her singing and dancing moves.

On Sunday, Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to star in a halftime show.

Encourage her! He proved himself to be his pregnant girlfriend’s biggest supporter as he cheered her on as she headlined the halftime show

Fans went wild on social media, with many celebrities, including her infamous ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, posting their well wishes.

“Damn,” wrote comedian Michael Che. “I can see why they call him as soon as possible.”

In addition to the many humorous jokes that flooded social media, there was a tidal wave of heartfelt congratulations for the Grammy-winning icon.

Perhaps the sweetest and most surprising message came from Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who posted a simple message to his Instagram story that read, “GO GIRL.”

Brown placed the words against a purple background and added the emojis of a red heart and prayer hands.

A star in attendance was Cardi B, who cheered on Rihanna from her seat in the stands.

And Zendaya was speechless at the hitmaker’s reveal, posting an image to her Instagram story showing her looking stunned.

Halsey sent the Diamonds singer some love via Instagram when she posted a photo of an “alter” setup for Rihanna on her mantelpiece.

But not everyone was overjoyed, as one fan lamented a potential delay in Rihanna’s next album by captioning a photo with a bitter expression, writing, “I realize Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album .”

Supportive Boyfriend: He dutifully filmed her performance and even wore a black leather jacket with her tattooed hand holding a soccer ball on the back

Expected: On Sunday, Rihanna became the first pregnant woman to star in a halftime show when she revealed her baby bump to more than 70,000 fans

Patriotic: The Harlem native, who is expecting his second child with the Stay hitmaker, also wore an American flag-themed face mask to match the front of his outfit

The A-list comments continued to pour in, and Olivia Wilde posted a photo of the multiplatinum megastar to her Instagram story.

Captioning the image of Rihanna posing with attitude, Wilde wrote, “MY ONLY VIBE FROM HERE OUT.”

Jamie Fox posted a video to his Instagram story of his Super Bowl viewing party going crazy with “Rihanna vibes.”

Filming her every move: The father-of-one beamed as he watched Rihanna mesmerize the crowd with her singing and dancing moves

Sweet: Katy Perry sent the Umbrella singer some good luck leading up to her knockout performance, tweeting, “Sending you all the love. You got this @rihanna’

And Jordan Woods supported the singer by captioning a photo of her applying some Fenty lip gloss and writing, “@FENTYBEAUTY BEFORE HALFTIME.”

After her stunning halftime show ended, celebrities dubbed it the “best ever.”

“OMG!!!” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. Best #SuperBowl performance ever. She sounded great!!! Looking awesome!!! I love her!!!!’

