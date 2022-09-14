As Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock dazzles at age 62, a look at where OTHER cast members are now

Weird Science alum Kelly LeBrock was the epitome of youth as she dazzled the red carpet at age 62 on Saturday.

The former on-screen siren attended the Brent Shapiro Foundation 2022 Summer Spectacular event in Beverly Hills over the weekend, and she looked stunning in a silky, black, satin gown with spaghetti straps and floral design on one shoulder.

The ’80s pinup is best known for playing Lisa in the 1985 sci-fi comedy movie Weird Science, and she has certainly not lost her appeal in the 37 years since the flick premiered.

The movie quickly became a fan favorite, earning $38.9 million in the box office worldwide, and is still beloved today, 37 years later.

Afterwards, some of the stars went on to launch major careers for themselves – starring in a slew of other movies and TV shows – however, others fell off the grid and decided to leave the spotlight behind for other career choices like teaching or running a store.

Some of them were even plagued with controversy – with one of the actors facing shocking felony assault charges in 2016 and another getting arrested many times for drug related charges.

Gary Wallace, played by Anthony Michael Hall

Anthony Michael Hall played Gary Wallace in Weird Science. He is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2021 (right)

He starred in Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckeberry Finn, Kenny Rogers’ Six Pack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club (pictured) before he was cast in Weird Science

In 2016, Hall (seen in 1998) was arrested and charged with felony assault with serious bodily injury after her got into a confrontation with one of his neighbors. He was sentenced to three years probation and 40 hours of community service

He is currently engaged to actress Lucia Oskerova (seen together in December 2021)

Hall, 54, was born on April 14, 1968, in Boston, Massachusetts. He began acting at age seven by starring in a slew of commercials, including ones for Honeycomb cereal and Bounty.

Hall (pictured in 2015) also launched a literacy program designed to help at-risk youth, called The Anthony Michael Hall Literacy Club, in association with Chapman University, and he serves as the lead singer for the band Hall of Mirrors, which was formed in 1998

He appeared a few plays before making his on-screen debut in the Emmy-award winning TV show The Gold Bug in 1980.

He also starred in Rascals and Robbers: The Secret Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckeberry Finn, Kenny Rogers’ Six Pack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club before he was cast as Gary Wallace in Weird Science.

Afterwards, he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live for one season when he was just 17, becoming the youngest cast member in the show’s history.

His other big roles included Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, Six Degrees of Separation (alongside Will Smith), Hail Caesar (which also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downy Jr., and Judd Nelson), TNT’s Pirates of Silicon Valley (he played Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates), HBO’s 61*, comedy Freddy Got Fingered, USA’s The Dead Zone, and The Dark Knight.

He also launched a literacy program designed to help at-risk youth, called The Anthony Michael Hall Literacy Club, in association with Chapman University. He also serves as the lead singer for the band Hall of Mirrors, which was formed in 1998.

In 2016, Hall was arrested and charged with felony assault with serious bodily injury after her got into a confrontation with one of his neighbors. He pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, and was found guilty and sentenced to three years probation and 40 hours of community service.

He is currently engaged to actress Lucia Oskerova.

Wyatt Donnelly, played by Ilan Mitchell-Smith

Ian Mitchell-Smith played Wyatt Donnelly in Weird Science. He is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2017 (right)

His early roles include Daniel and The Wild Life (pictured). After Weird Science, he starred in The Chocolate War in 1988, DC series Superboy, and crime drama Silk Stalkings. However, in 1991, he decided to step away from acting

While he did some voiceover work, Wyatt pretty much fell out of the spotlight until 2017, when he returned to the screen as a guest star in the show The Goldbergs, for an episode that was based on the movie Weird Science. He is seen in 2013

Mitchell-Smith, 53, was born on June 29, 1969, in New York City. His first passion was ballet, but while he was attending the School of American Ballet as a child, he was discovered by a casting director who helped him get into acting.

During his break from acting, Mitchell-Smith (pictured in 2017) went back to school and received a degree in medieval studies from the University of California, Davis, and a masters in the same subject from Fordham University. He now works as a professor in the English department at California State University, Long Beach

He landed his first role at age 12, when he starred in the 1982 movie Daniel. His other early roles include the coming-of-age comedy-drama The Wild Life, and of course, Weird Science, in which he played Wyatt Donnelly.

He did not slow down after Weird Science, landing roles in movies and TV shows like The Chocolate War in 1988, DC series Superboy, and crime drama Silk Stalkings. However, in 1991, he decided to step away from acting.

While he did some voiceover work, Wyatt pretty much fell out of the spotlight until 2017, when he returned to the screen as a guest star in the show The Goldbergs, for an episode that was based on the movie Weird Science.

During his break from acting, he went back to school and received a degree in medieval studies from the University of California, Davis, and a masters in the same subject from Fordham University.

He also received a doctoral degree from Texas A&M University in 2005. He now works as a professor in the English department at California State University, Long Beach.

The actor has also uses his expertise to help publish video games, including Dungeons & Dragons, and worked as a writer for the magazine Forces of Geek.

He wed his wife, Susannah Demaree, in 1955, and together, they share two children, who were born in 1998 and 2000.

Lisa, played by Kelly LeBrock

Kelly LeBrock played Lisa in Weird Science. She is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2021 (right)

LeBrock (seen in 1981) started her career off as a model at age 16, and by the time she was 19, she was posing for big brands like Christian Dior and well-known magazines like Vogue

Before playing Lisa in Weird Science, she famously starred in the 1984 flick The Woman in Red (pictured), but afterwards, she took a small hiatus from acting

LeBrock was born in New York City but was raised in London. She started her career off as a model at age 16, and by the time she was 19, she was posing for big brands like Christian Dior and well-known magazines like Vogue.

She then returned to the scene in 1990, when she starred in the thriller Hard to Kill (pictured). After that, she acted in Betrayal of the Dove in 1993, Wrongly Accused, rom-com Zerophilia, and holiday flick A Prince For Christmas

Before playing Lisa in Weird Science, she famously starred in the 1984 flick The Woman in Red, but afterwards, she took a small hiatus from acting.

She then returned to the scene in 1990, when she starred in the thriller Hard to Kill. After that, she acted in Betrayal of the Dove in 1993, Wrongly Accused (alongside Leslie Nielsen), rom-com Zerophilia, and holiday flick A Prince For Christmas. She also starred in the Lifetime docuseries Growing Up Supermodel in 2017.

She was married three times, first, to film producer and restaurateur Victor Drai from 1984 to 1986. She then wed actor Steven Seagal in 1987, and together, they welcomed a daughter named Arissa in 1993.

They divorced in 1996, and she tied the knot for a third time in 2007 to retired investment banker Fred Steck. They split after only one year together. She now lives on a ranch in Santa Ynez Valley, California, where she has been living for the last 25 years without TV and very little communication with the outside world.

She previously explained to Fox News that she decided to step away from Hollywood because it wasn’t where she ‘wanted to raise her children.’

‘Hollywood wasn’t a place where I wanted to raise my children. My divorce was very much in the press, and I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never have been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors.

‘So I quit my career and moved to the wilderness where I lived with no television for 25 years. I did the best that I could as a single mom.

LeBrock (pictured in 2019) now lives on a ranch in Santa Ynez Valley, California, where she has been living for the last 25 years without TV and very little communication with the outside world

She explained to Fox that she decided to step away from Hollywood because it wasn’t where she ‘wanted to raise her children,’ adding, ‘I’m not a Hollywood girl. I never liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors’

‘I could always go back to my career. I could never go back to my children. Some people can do both. But I already had the fame and was done with it.

‘I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me a bit of good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everybody.’

She said she doesn’t have a computer, though she does have internet, with the star adding, ‘But it’s bad service. And I like it that way. I’m very happy.’

Chet Donnelly, played by Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton played Chet Donnelly in Weird Science. He is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2017 (right)

It was just the beginning for Paxton, and he went on to star in Aliens (pictured), True Lies, Titanic, Apollo 13, Twister, A Simple Plan, Navy Seals, Indian Summer, Mighty Joe Young, Spy Kids 2 and Spy Kids 3-D, Nightcrawler, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

He also directed several movies, including Frailty and The Greatest Game Ever Played, and starred in the popular video game Call of Duty

Forth Worth, Texas, native Paxton was born on May 17, 1995. At age eight, he was present when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and he later co-produced a movie, called Parkland, about it.

He started his career off by working in set design and props, after he was rejected from various film schools. However, he broke out onto the scene in 1983 when he starred in the the slasher film Mortuary.

He also had minor roles in the movies The Terminator, Stripes (which also starred John Candy and Bill Murray), and Streets on Fire, before he was cast as Chet Donnelly in Weird Science.

It was just the beginning for Paxton, and he went on to star in sci-fi flick Aliens, spy comedy movie True Lies, Titanic, Apollo 13, disaster movie Twister, crime thriller A Simple Plan, Navy Seals (alongside Charlie Sheen), Indian Summer, Mighty Joe Young, adventure movie Thunderbirds, kid’s flicks Spy Kids 2 and Spy Kids 3-D, psychological thriller Nightcrawler, Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Tom Cruise-led movie Edge of Tomorrow.

He earned three Gold Globe Award nominations for his role in HBO’s Big Love, and an Emmy Award nomination for his performance in the History Channel’s Hartfields & McCoys.

He died in February 2017 at age 61 after suffering from a stroke. He had undergone surgery days earlier to correct a damaged aortic heart valve he had developed in his teen years. He is seen in 2017

His family later sued the surgeon, claiming he used ‘high-risk and unconventional’ which resulted in complications and ultimately his death. They reached a partial settlement in the case in February 2022, and were granted $1 million

He also directed several movies, including Frailty and The Greatest Game Ever Played, and starred in the popular video game Call of Duty.

He also joined a band in the ’80s, called Martini Ranch, and together, they released one album, called Holy Cow in 1988.

He married a woman named Kelly Rowan in 1979, but they divorced after a year together. He then married Louise Newbury in 1987, and together, they had a son, named James, in 1994, and a daughter, named Lydia, in 1997.

He died in February 2017 at age 61 after suffering from a stroke. He had undergone surgery days earlier to correct a damaged aortic heart valve he had developed in his teen years.

His family later sued the surgeon, claiming Ali Khoynezhad used ‘high-risk and unconventional’ which resulted in complications and ultimately his death. They reached a partial settlement in the case in February 2022, and were granted $1 million.

Deb, played by Suzanne Snyder

Suzanne Snyder played Deb in Weird Science. She is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2018 (right)

Snyder (seen in 2018) then went on to star in Night of the Creeps, Retribution, Return of the Living Dead Part II, 1988’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and The Night Before. Her last role was in 2010, and it’s unclear what she’s been up to since then

Suzanne Snyder, 59, was born in Park Ridge, Illinois, on October 22, 1962. Her early roles include the 1983 movie Class and sitcom Family Ties.

She played Deb in Weird Science, which propelled her into the spotlight. She then went on to star in the sci-fi movie Night of the Creeps, horror flick Retribution, Return of the Living Dead Part II, 1988’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and comedy The Night Before.

Her last role was in 2010, and it’s unclear what she’s been up to since then.

Hilly, played by Judie Aronson

Judie Aronson played Hilly in Weird Science. She is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2010 (right)

She also starred in the action-packed movie American Ninja, the 1990 film The Sleeping Car, comedy drama Lisa Picard is Famous, sci-fi flick Deep Core, the psychological thriller Hannibal, and 2005 movie Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. She is seen in 2010

Aronson (seen in 2009) stepped out of the spotlight and stopped acting in the late 2000s. She now runs an antique shop called Handmade in California, and manages a Pilates studio

Judie Aronson, 58, was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 7, 1964. Her first role was in the horror flick Friday the 13: The Final Chapter in 1984, before she landed the role of Hilly in Weird Science.

She also starred in the action-packed movie American Ninja, the 1990 film The Sleeping Car, comedy drama Lisa Picard is Famous, sci-fi flick Deep Core, the psychological thriller Hannibal, and 2005 movie Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

She made a series of guest appearances in shows like Full House, Beverly Hills 90210, and Law and Order: Criminal Intent, however, she stepped out of the spotlight and stopped acting in the late 2000s.

She now runs an antique shop called Handmade in California, and manages a Pilates studio.

Ian, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. played Ian in Weird Science. He is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2022 (right)

The actor went on to become a huge name in Hollywood, starring in more than 70 roles including the movie Less Than Zero (pictured)

His other roles include Chances Are, Air America, Soapdish, Chaplin (which earned him an Oscan nomination for Best Actor), Short Cuts, and Natural Born Killers (pictured), among others

Downey Jr., 57, was born on April 4, 1965, in Manhattan. He started off by acting in off-Broadway productions, before he was hired for Saturday Night Live, but was ultimately replaced after a year.

During the late ’90s, however, Downey Jr. faced controversy when he was arrested numerous times on charges related to drugs including cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. He is seen in his 1999 mugshot

His first on-screen role was in the the 1985 movie Tuff Turf alongside James Spader, and he then starred as Ian in Weird Science.

The actor went on to become a huge name in Hollywood, starring in more than 70 roles including the movie Less Than Zero, rom-com Chances Are, Air America (alongside Mel Gibson), Soapdish (which also starred Sally Field, Kevin Kline, and Whoopi Goldberg), Chaplin (which earned him an Oscan nomination for Best Actor), Short Cuts (opposite Matthew Modine and Julianne Moore), and crime film Natural Born Killers, among others.

During the late ’90s, however, Downey Jr. faced controversy when he was arrested numerous times on charges related to drugs including cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

He later revealed that he had been addicted to drugs since the age of eight, since his father, who was an addict, gave them to him.

He was also arrested for trespassing onto his neighbor’s home and falling asleep in one of their beds, for which he was sentenced to three years’ probation and was ordered to undergo drug testing.

The actor spent nearly a year in the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison after failing to show up to numerous court-ordered drug tests.

In 2000, just one week after his release from the facility, he was cast in the show Ally McBeal, which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and an Emmy Award nomination, however, he was arrested two more times after that on drug related charges.

By 2003, however, after five years of substance abuse, arrests, and rehab stints, Downey Jr. was clean and he returned to acting with vengeance. He has been drug-free ever since. He is seen in 2020

His later roles include Gothika, Zodiac, action Tropic Thunder, The Soloist, Sherlock Holmes (left), The Judge, Dolittle, and arguably his most well-known roll, Iron Man (right)

By 2003, however, after five years of substance abuse, arrests, and rehab stints, Downey Jr. was clean and he returned to acting with vengeance. He has been drug-free ever since.

His later roles include Gothika (which also starred Halle Berry and Penelope Cruz), mystery thriller Zodiac, action comedy film Tropic Thunder, The Soloist, Sherlock Holmes, The Judge, Dolittle, and arguably his most well-known roll, Iron Man. He went on to play the superhero for numerous more movies, including the Avengers flicks, as well as Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Captain America: Civil War.

He also stepped into the world of music, releasing his debut album, The Futurist, in 2004, and started his own production company, called Team Downey, in 2010.

He currently has even more movies in the works, and is set to star in the upcoming sports comedy movie All-Star Weekend alongside Jamie Foxx, as well as another Sherlock Holmes movie, and Christopher Nolan’s biographical movie Oppenheimer.

As for his love life, Downey Jr. married actress and singer Deborah Falconer in 1992, and together, they welcomed a son, named Indio, in September 1993. They split in 2001 during his rough patch, and finalized their divorce in 2004.

He then wed his now-wife, producer Susan Downey, in 2005. She gave birth to a son, named Exton Elisa, in February 2012, and a daughter, named Avri Roel, in November 2014.

Max, played by Robert Rusler

Robert Rusler played Max in Weird Science. He is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2019 (right)

His other acting credits include A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Stephen King’s Sometimes They Come Back, The Outsiders, and the sci-fi show Babylon 5. He also had brief appearances in shows like Cold Case, Medium, 24, NCIS

His most recent role was in the supernatural series Light as a Feather in 2018. He is married to a woman named Erin Louise Jellison. He is seen in 2021

Robert Rusler, 56, hails from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was born on September 20, 1965. His first acting role was in Weird Science, in which he played Max.

His other acting credits include A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Stephen King’s Sometimes They Come Back, 1990 series The Outsiders, and the sci-fi show Babylon 5. He also had brief appearances in shows like Cold Case, Medium, 24, NCIS.

His most recent role was in the supernatural series Light as a Feather in 2018. He is married to a woman named Erin Louise Jellison.

Lord General, played by Vernon Wells

Vernon Wells played Lord General in Weird Science. He is seen in the 1985 movie (left) and in 2020 (right)

He went on to star in Commando, Last Man Standing, Fortress, Circuitry Man, the series Power Rangers Time Force, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Jurassic City, The Perfect Weapon, and Red Snow. He is seen in 2015

He is married to a woman named Grace Kono-Wells. They are seen in 2019

Vernon Wells, 76, was born in Victoria, Australia, on December 31, 1945. He started his career off by starring in Australian commercials and print ads before he landed a few small roles in shows and movies like Against hte Wind, Sara Dane, All the Rivers Run, Felicity, and Mad Max 2.

His first big American role was as Lord General in Weird Science, which quickly propelled him into the spotlight.

He went on to star in Commando (opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger), horror flick Last Man Standing, sci-fi movie Fortress, 1990’s Circuitry Man, the series Power Rangers Time Force, Looney Tunes: Back in Action in 2003, action movie Jurassic City, Steven Seagal-led thriller The Perfect Weapon, and horror comedy Red Snow.

He is married to a woman named Grace Kono-Wells.